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HomeNewsWorldIran President Flags ‘Deep Mistrust’ Towards US, Signals Tehran May Join Talks

Iran President Flags ‘Deep Mistrust’ Towards US, Signals Tehran May Join Talks

Iran-US War: Iran flags deep mistrust of US as talks loom; delegation heads to Islamabad, but Tehran may skip amid ceasefire row and rising tensions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 10:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran may not participate in upcoming talks in Islamabad.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has underscored a “deep historical mistrust” towards the United States, even as diplomatic efforts to revive dialogue appear to be gathering momentum. In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Iran remained sceptical of Washington’s intentions, citing past conduct and recent statements by US officials. However, he added that honouring commitments could still form the basis of meaningful engagement. The remarks come amid indications that fresh talks involving Iran may soon take place in Islamabad.

Mistrust Persists

Pezeshkian said the legacy of US actions had created deep-rooted distrust within Iran, further aggravated by what he described as “non-constructive and contradictory” behaviour in recent days. He warned that such signals suggested attempts to pressure Iran into submission.

“The people of Iran will not bow to coercion,” he stated, reinforcing Tehran’s firm stance ahead of potential negotiations. Despite the rhetoric, his emphasis on honouring commitments hinted at a conditional openness to dialogue, provided mutual respect and obligations are maintained.

Talks In Limbo

The United States delegation, led by JD Vance, is expected to arrive in Islamabad within hours, according to Donald Trump. However, Iran has indicated it may not participate at this stage, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani Baghaei accusing Washington of violating the ceasefire and citing past US attacks during earlier negotiations as a reason for distrust. Despite this, Trump has said he is open to direct, face-to-face talks with Iranian leaders if progress is made. Meanwhile, Pakistan has tightened security across Islamabad, shutting key roads and deploying thousands of police and paramilitary personnel ahead of the anticipated diplomatic engagement.

Former Pakistani envoy Jamil Khan indicated that a new round of talks in Islamabad could take place within the next 24 to 48 hours.

He noted that Iran had earlier linked its negotiations with Washington to developments in Lebanon, seeking its inclusion in ceasefire arrangements tied to the conflict involving Israel. However, this linkage was reportedly addressed by separating negotiation tracks.

Khan suggested that future discussions may centre on Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, including possible dilution or disposal mechanisms. With both sides maintaining firm positions yet continuing engagement, the coming days are expected to be crucial in determining whether diplomatic efforts can move forward.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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