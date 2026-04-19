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HomeNewsWorldDonald Trump Sends JD Vance To Lead US-Iran Talks In Islamabad

Donald Trump Sends JD Vance To Lead US-Iran Talks In Islamabad

US-Iran War: JD Vance will lead US-Iran talks in Islamabad, as tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz incidents and both sides trade sharp accusations amid diplomatic efforts.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
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  • Talks occur amid rising US-Iran tensions and Strait of Hormuz incidents.

The White House has confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation for upcoming talks with Iran in Islamabad, reversing earlier remarks by President Donald Trump that had suggested Vance would not travel due to security concerns. Vance will be joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, all of whom were part of the previous round of negotiations held on April 11-12. The development signals a renewed push for diplomatic engagement despite rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Delegation Confirmed

The decision to send Vance marks a shift from earlier indications by President Trump, who had cited security risks as a reason for limiting high-level participation. The Islamabad meeting is expected to build on earlier discussions, with a focus on easing tensions and exploring possible frameworks for de-escalation.

Tensions Rise

The talks come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region. President Trump has accused Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement by allegedly firing in the Strait of Hormuz, with reported shots directed at a French vessel and a UK-flagged freighter. He described the move as a “total violation” and warned that such actions risk further destabilising a key global shipping route.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also claimed that Iran’s attempt to shut the Strait was counterproductive, arguing that a US-led blockade had already disrupted maritime traffic and caused significant economic losses for Tehran.

Diplomatic Outreach

Amid the tensions, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, stressing the importance of continued dialogue to resolve the crisis and maintain regional stability. Both sides agreed to remain in close contact and supported further high-level communication between the leadership of Iran and Pakistan.

Iran Pushes Back

Iran has also responded sharply to US criticism. According to reports, President Masoud Pezeshkian questioned Washington’s stance on Iran’s technological and nuclear rights. He criticised the US administration for attempting to limit Iran’s capabilities without providing justification, asking what basis existed to deny a sovereign nation its rights.

The upcoming Islamabad talks are expected to test whether diplomatic efforts can ease tensions or if divisions between the two sides will deepen further.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US Live News Update Iran US Live News Iran US Talks Update
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