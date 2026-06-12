Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netanyahu cautiously welcomed US-Iran talks, stressing Israel's security.

Israel expects Iran's nuclear dismantling, missile limits, proxy halt.

Trump's surprise announcement detailed critical conditions for the deal.

Jerusalem views discussions as significantly impacting regional security balance.

US Iran War: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cautiously welcomed signs of progress in negotiations between Washington and Tehran, while making clear that Israel expects its security concerns to remain a key component of any eventual agreement.

The comments came after a conversation between Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, who has recently claimed that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran is nearing completion. The proposed framework is expected to revive discussions surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program and broader regional tensions.

Netanyahu Seeks Strong Safeguards In Any Final Agreement

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu thanked Trump for outlining conditions that Israel considers critical to regional stability.

The statement said Netanyahu “expressed his appreciation” to Trump for pledging that any eventual agreement would “remove Tehran’s enriched uranium, dismantle its nuclear infrastructure, limit its missile production and halt its support for regional proxies.”

The Prime Minister’s Office:

President Trump spoke this evening with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the emerging memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to enter into negotiations.



Even though Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 11, 2026

ALSO READ: Iran Peace Deal Could Be Signed Within Days, Says Trump; Claims Strait Of Hormuz Will Reopen

While Israel is not directly involved in the negotiations, officials signaled that the country is closely monitoring developments and expects its security priorities to be reflected in the final outcome.

The statement also highlighted that Jerusalem views the discussions as having significant implications for regional security and the balance of power in the Middle East.

Trump’s Deal Announcement Catches Israeli Officials By Surprise

The exchange between the two leaders followed an unexpected announcement from Trump, who indicated that an understanding with Iran could soon be finalized.

Reports suggested Netanyahu was in consultations with senior security officials when Trump publicly disclosed the apparent progress in talks. The timing reportedly surprised members of Israel’s leadership, who had not anticipated such a public declaration.

Despite the unexpected nature of the announcement, Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s assurances regarding Israel’s concerns and the objectives being pursued in the negotiations.

Nuclear Program Remains Central To Talks

Trump has repeatedly portrayed Iran’s nuclear activities as the core issue under discussion.

Speaking earlier this week, he said, “They will not have a nuclear weapon, they’ve agreed to that. They will not only not have, they will not purchase, develop in any way, any shape or form a nuclear weapon.”

ALSO READ: Deal Or Deadlock? Iran Rejects Trump's Ceasefire Claim, Says Deal 'Text Isn't Final'

Israel Pushes Broader Security Agenda

However, Israeli officials have indicated that their concerns extend beyond the nuclear file alone.

The Prime Minister’s Office emphasized that curbing Iran’s missile production and ending support for armed proxy groups across the region are equally important objectives. Those issues have featured prominently in Israel’s security assessments for years and remain central to its approach toward Tehran.