Mojtaba Khamenei is Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader and the son of the late Ali Khamenei. He played a pivotal role in steering Tehran towards a ceasefire agreement with the United States.
Behind Iran Ceasefire: Mojtaba Khamenei, Rarely Seen In Public, Quietly Intervened To Seal Deal
US-Iran war: Iran's third Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei who is yet to be seen in public is said to have played a decisive role in the US-Iran ceasefire.
Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader and son of the late Ali Khamenei, played a pivotal role in steering Tehran towards a ceasefire agreement with the United States.
The development marks the first time since the conflict began on February 28, when Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike, that Iran’s leadership signalled a willingness to move towards a negotiated settlement.
Strait of Hormuz Access Assured Under Deal
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that, under the two-week ceasefire, maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz would be ensured.
The waterway, which carries roughly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies, will remain open with coordination from Iran’s Armed Forces and subject to technical considerations, Araghchi said in a post on X.
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US Calls Truce a ‘Victory’
At the White House, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the ceasefire as a “victory” for the United States, crediting military pressure for creating leverage in negotiations.
“The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace,” she said.
Behind the Scenes
Even as President Donald Trump publicly issued threats of large-scale military action, diplomatic efforts gathered pace behind closed doors.
US military and Pentagon officials were simultaneously preparing for a potential major bombing campaign targeting Iranian infrastructure, while regional allies braced for possible retaliation.
On Monday, as Trump attended a White House Easter event, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff was engaged in urgent backchannel discussions, described as tense and fast-moving.
According to Axios, Witkoff initially dismissed Iran’s 10-point counter-proposal as “a disaster” and “a catastrophe”. What followed was a day of rapid revisions, with Pakistani mediators relaying drafts between Washington and Tehran, while Egyptian and Turkish officials worked to bridge differences.
By late Monday night, mediators had secured US approval for a revised proposal for a two-week ceasefire.
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Khamenei’s Approval Proves Decisive
The final decision, however, rested with Mojtaba Khamenei, who has remained largely out of public view since assuming leadership.
Facing reported threats from Israel, Khamenei has been communicating through intermediaries, passing messages via handwritten notes, the report said.
His eventual approval of the ceasefire proposal proved to be the turning point. Axios, citing unnamed sources, described his backing as a “breakthrough”.
Foreign Minister Araghchi was also said to have played a key role, both in negotiations and in persuading Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to accept the deal.
China, too, reportedly advised Tehran to seek an exit route from the escalating conflict.
Despite the involvement of multiple players, the report underscored that all critical decisions during the final stages of negotiations were routed through Khamenei.
“Without his green light, there wouldn’t have been a deal,” Axios quoted a regional source as saying.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei and what is his role?
What is the significance of the recent ceasefire agreement?
This development marks the first time since the conflict began that Iran's leadership has signaled a willingness to move towards a negotiated settlement.
What does the ceasefire agreement mean for the Strait of Hormuz?
Under the two-week ceasefire, maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured. The waterway will remain open with coordination from Iran's Armed Forces.
How did the United States view the ceasefire?
The White House described the ceasefire as a 'victory' for the United States. They credited military pressure for creating leverage in negotiations.
What was Mojtaba Khamenei's decisive contribution to the deal?
Mojtaba Khamenei's eventual approval of the ceasefire proposal was the turning point. His backing was described as a 'breakthrough,' and without his 'green light,' there wouldn't have been a deal.