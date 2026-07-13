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English NewsNewsWorld'We Are Going To Keep Strait Of Hormuz': Trump Claims US Will Take Over And Get Paid

'We Are Going To Keep Strait Of Hormuz': Trump Claims US Will Take Over And Get Paid

Trump claimed US forces struck Iranian military targets after Tehran "broke" a deal, vowed to "keep the Strait", as Iran kept the Strait of Hormuz closed amid escalating military tensions.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US President Trump warned Iran, citing overnight strikes.
  • Iran closed Strait, demanding US end military operations.
  • Conflict escalation jeopardizes recent US-Iran interim agreement.

US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Iran, claiming that American forces struck Iranian military equipment overnight after Tehran allegedly violated a military agreement and said that Washington is "going to keep the Strait."

Speaking to reporters, Trump said much of Iran's military equipment had been destroyed during the latest operation.

"Most of their equipment is gone. Their anti-aircraft gun, we hit them very hard last night." "Every time they send a drone, we hit them very hard." "But we had a deal... And then they broke it. They always break it... so we're just going to hit them very hard and we're going to keep the Strait and we'll probably run," Trump said in a phone interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program.. 

Trump's remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. There has been no immediate response from Iran to the President's latest claims.

Strait Of Hormuz Crisis

Control of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes, has emerged as a key flashpoint in the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran. Iran's continued closure of the strategic waterway has disrupted global energy supplies, pushing up oil prices and fuelling concerns over inflation.

Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday after what it described as an unauthorised transit. On Sunday, Tehran said the waterway would remain closed and that shipping permits would only be issued once "stability and calm" had been restored.

Trump also accused Iran of violating an earlier agreement aimed at reducing tensions.

"We had a deal. It was a done deal, and then they broke it. They always break it. We've had 10 deals with these people, and so we're just going to hit them very hard," he said.

'Strait Operation Will Resume Only If US ...': Iran

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would resume only if the United States ended its military operations in the waterway. The force also warned that "continued interference could lead to greater incidents in the global oil and gas sector."

US and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone attacks over the weekend and into Monday. Tehran claimed it had targeted US military facilities across the Gulf while maintaining the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, further driving up global oil prices.

The latest escalation has significantly intensified both the scale and geographical reach of the conflict, raising doubts over the interim US-Iran agreement signed last month to reopen the strait and suspend hostilities while both sides pursued a further 60 days of negotiations.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions did the US military reportedly take against Iran?

US President Trump claimed American forces struck Iranian military equipment overnight, destroying much of it, including anti-aircraft guns. He stated the US also hits Iran hard every time a drone is sent.

What did President Trump say was the reason for the US military action against Iran?

President Trump stated the US took military action because Iran violated a military agreement, which he claimed they

What is Iran's condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran's Revolutionary Guards stated that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would resume only if the U.S. ended its military operations in the waterway. They also warned of potential greater incidents.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Iran Breaking News ABP Live Donald Trump. Strait Of Hormuz Crisis US IRan War
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