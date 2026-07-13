US President Trump claimed American forces struck Iranian military equipment overnight, destroying much of it, including anti-aircraft guns. He stated the US also hits Iran hard every time a drone is sent.
Explorer
'We Are Going To Keep Strait Of Hormuz': Trump Claims US Will Take Over And Get Paid
Trump claimed US forces struck Iranian military targets after Tehran "broke" a deal, vowed to "keep the Strait", as Iran kept the Strait of Hormuz closed amid escalating military tensions.
- US President Trump warned Iran, citing overnight strikes.
- Iran closed Strait, demanding US end military operations.
- Conflict escalation jeopardizes recent US-Iran interim agreement.
Before You Go
Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day
Frequently Asked Questions
What actions did the US military reportedly take against Iran?
What did President Trump say was the reason for the US military action against Iran?
President Trump stated the US took military action because Iran violated a military agreement, which he claimed they
What is Iran's condition for reopening the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran's Revolutionary Guards stated that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would resume only if the U.S. ended its military operations in the waterway. They also warned of potential greater incidents.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
'We Are Going To Keep Strait Of Hormuz': Trump Claims US Will Take Over And Get Paid
World
France Opens Terror Investigation After Military-Grade Weapons Found Near Paris Synagogue
World
Venezuela Quake Death Toll Nears 4,500 As Government Sets Up Temporary Shelters For Survivors
World
German Court Sentences Iraqi IS Couple For Enslaving, Abusing Two Yazidi Girls
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion