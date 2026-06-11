US Renews Offensive Against Iran After Trump's Warning; Tehran Closes Strait Of Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US launched fresh military strikes, escalating confrontation with Iran.

Strikes followed Iran's missile fire; Strait of Hormuz closed.

Trump claimed Iranian contact; Tehran denied, escalating hostilities further.

The United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday, intensifying a rapidly escalating confrontation after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would “pay the price” for stalled negotiations.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump signalled that further military action was imminent. “We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them hard again today,” he said, underscoring Washington’s increasingly aggressive stance.

The latest attacks raised concerns over the future of efforts aimed at ending the conflict, with both sides exchanging threats and military action in what has become the third major test of a two-month ceasefire this week.

US Military Targets Multiple Sites in Iran

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces had begun striking multiple targets inside Iran. In a statement posted on social media, the command described the operation as a response to what it called Iran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression”.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes began at 5:15 p.m. Washington time (2115 GMT) and were characterised as “self-defence strikes”. Iranian officials, meanwhile, warned that they would respond to the latest attacks.

The military action followed a day marked by Iranian missile fire in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan — three countries that host American military personnel and facilities.

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Explosions Reported Across Southern Iran

As the strikes unfolded, Iranian media reported explosions in several locations across southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Minab.

The situation appeared to worsen overnight when missile sirens were again heard in Bahrain during the early hours of Thursday. The renewed alerts added to fears that the conflict could spread further across the region.

With tensions mounting, attention quickly shifted to one of the world's most strategically important waterways, the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Announces Closure of Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s top joint military command announced on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed to oil tankers and commercial vessels.

The command warned that any ship attempting to pass through the waterway would be targeted. Iranian media, citing the Revolutionary Guards Navy, reported that two vessels described as “violating ships” had already been struck after attempting to transit the strait.

The move significantly raised the stakes in the confrontation, given the crucial role the Strait of Hormuz plays in global energy shipments and maritime trade.

Trump Claims Direct Contact With Iranian Officials

Later on Wednesday, Trump told Fox News that he had spoken directly with Iranian officials, who he claimed had asked him to halt the American bombing campaign.

The president said U.S. fighter jets were operating over Iran and indicated that the current round of strikes could end soon. However, he also made clear that Washington was reserving the right to carry out additional military action if necessary.

His remarks suggested that diplomatic channels may still be active despite the intensifying conflict and ongoing military exchanges.

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Tehran Rejects Trump’s Account

Iran’s state media swiftly rejected Trump’s assertion that Iranian officials had contacted him seeking an end to the bombing.

Quoting an unnamed senior Iranian official, the report dismissed the president’s claim and accused him of attempting to avoid direct confrontation.

“Trump's false claim that Iranian officials contacted him is a cover to evade war with Iran,” the official was quoted as saying.

The conflicting accounts emerged as the latest round of hostilities further strained an already fragile ceasefire, marking the third exchange of strikes between the two sides in just one week.