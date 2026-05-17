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HomeNewsWorldTrump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu, West Asia Tensions On Agenda

Trump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu, West Asia Tensions On Agenda

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Iran amid rising tensions, as reports suggested possible renewed US military action and a worsening fuel crisis in Iran.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 17 May 2026 10:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump and Netanyahu discussed Iran amid regional tensions.
  • Netanyahu expected updates on Trump's China visit.

Donald Trump on Sunday held a phone conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu, with discussions reportedly focusing on Iran amid rising tensions in the region, according to an Israeli official cited by Axios.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu had confirmed that he was scheduled to speak with Trump and expected to receive updates regarding the US President’s upcoming China visit. He had also indicated that Iran would likely be a key subject during their talks.

The conversation comes amid growing speculation over a possible escalation involving Iran. According to Fox News, regional intelligence assessments suggest renewed military strikes could be considered due to Trump’s frustration over Iran’s strategy during the Strait of Hormuz crisis and Tehran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

'Deception And Delay' Strategy

Two regional intelligence officials told Fox News that Iran is allegedly pursuing a “deception and delay” strategy in an attempt to complicate any potential return to military action by the US.

“The prevailing assessment inside Iran is that President Trump may resort to restarting military action,” the officials reportedly said, adding that Tehran believes extending the crisis for at least two more weeks could make any renewed military campaign politically and operationally more difficult for Washington.

Iran Reviewing Global Events

The report also claimed Iranian officials are viewing upcoming global events, including the FIFA World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, as factors that may work in Tehran’s favour.

Meanwhile, the impact of the US-led blockade on Iran is reportedly becoming more visible on the ground. A senior Israeli official said early signs of a fuel crisis have started emerging inside Iran, with long queues being reported at petrol stations alongside growing public frustration over fuel shortages and distribution disruptions.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main topic of Donald Trump's phone call with Benjamin Netanyahu?

The conversation reportedly focused on Iran and rising regional tensions. Netanyahu also expected to receive updates on Trump's upcoming China visit.

What strategy is Iran allegedly pursuing regarding potential US military action?

Iran is reportedly using a

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu TRUMP Trump Netanyahu Talks US Israel US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War US Proposal Iran
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