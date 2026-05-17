The conversation reportedly focused on Iran and rising regional tensions. Netanyahu also expected to receive updates on Trump's upcoming China visit.
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Trump Speaks With Israeli PM Netanyahu, West Asia Tensions On Agenda
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Iran amid rising tensions, as reports suggested possible renewed US military action and a worsening fuel crisis in Iran.
- Trump and Netanyahu discussed Iran amid regional tensions.
- Netanyahu expected updates on Trump's China visit.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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