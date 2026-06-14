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HomeNewsWorldTrump Slams Israel For Bombing Beirut, Says 'There Should Be No More Attacks'

Trump Slams Israel For Bombing Beirut, Says 'There Should Be No More Attacks'

By : Sneha | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 09:09 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for restraint from all sides after Israel carried out an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, warning that any further escalation could undermine ongoing efforts to secure a wider peace agreement in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the strike "should not have happened," arguing that it came at a sensitive moment when negotiators were "so close to a Peace Deal with Iran."

While reiterating Israel's right to defend itself, Trump described the incident that prompted the Israeli response as minor.

"This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran. Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process," he wrote.

The US President urged all parties to avoid further military action and prevent tensions from spiralling.

"There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel," Trump said.

Expressing optimism about the prospects for regional stability, he suggested that the current moment could pave the way for a broader breakthrough.

"This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace. Let's not blow it," he added.

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Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 09:09 PM (IST)
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