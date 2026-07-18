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English NewsNewsWorldIran's Supreme Leader Accuses US Of Repeatedly Breaching MOU, Says Trump's Signature 'Worthless'

Iran's Supreme Leader Accuses US Of Repeatedly Breaching MOU, Says Trump's Signature 'Worthless'

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday accused the United States of repeatedly violating the memorandum of understanding signed by the presidents of Iran and the US, saying the alleged breaches had proved that President Donald Trump's signature was "utterly worthless and devoid of credibility".

His remarks came after Washington and Tehran exchanged strikes following the collapse of a ceasefire agreement last week, fuelling fears that the conflict could escalate into a full-scale war.

In a written statement, Khamenei warned that the United States should recognise that the Iranian nation and the "resistance front" had "unforgettable lessons" in store for it.

 

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
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