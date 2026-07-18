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Iran's Supreme Leader Accuses US Of Repeatedly Breaching MOU, Says Trump's Signature 'Worthless'
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday accused the United States of repeatedly violating the memorandum of understanding signed by the presidents of Iran and the US, saying the alleged breaches had proved that President Donald Trump's signature was "utterly worthless and devoid of credibility".
The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the MOU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility.— Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) July 18, 2026
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