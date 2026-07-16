Trump In A Coffin, 'We Will Kill Trump': Iran's New Billboard At Tehran’s Enghelab Square

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Billboard joins anti-US displays amidst growing calls for revenge.

Iran claimed US attacked hospitals; retaliated by striking US bases.

A massive billboard unveiled at Tehran's Enghelab Square on Wednesday depicted US President Donald Trump lying inside an open black coffin, accompanied by the messages "We Will Kill Trump" in both Persian and English.

The display, located at one of central Tehran's most prominent intersections, featured Trump with his eyes closed, hands folded over a red tie and his body placed inside a coffin covered in white graffiti.

🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran is really poking the bear now...



A new billboard in Tehran's Revolution Square shows Trump in a coffin, alongside the words:



"We will kill Trump."



Hardliners have been calling for revenge in the days since Khamenei's funeral, and the U.S.-Iran situation has only… pic.twitter.com/ea4H5CNMm2 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 15, 2026

The installation continues a series of hardline political displays in the square, which has frequently been used to showcase anti-US and anti-Israel messaging. Earlier this year, another billboard depicted an attack on a US warship.

Also Read: Delhi To Get Monsoon Relief? IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms From July 16-22

The latest artwork also references the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a "martyr", and includes the phrase "In memory of Minab's children", referring to those killed in a strike on an elementary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab on February 28.

Iran Billboards Drama: A Way To Target Trump

Threatening or mocking imagery on Iranian billboards is not uncommon. In May, another bilingual billboard aimed at Western audiences showed Trump's mouth stitched shut with an illustration of the Strait of Hormuz across it, alongside the English phrase "The Breaking Point."

Another billboard showcased what appeared to be Iran's military strength, depicting a giant fishing net spread across the Persian Gulf trapping American aircraft, drones and naval vessels.

The imagery comes amid growing calls for revenge within Iran following the killing of senior leaders, including Ali Khamenei, in recent US-Israeli strikes. Adding to the rhetoric, a conservative Iranian newspaper recently published a list of individuals it claimed should be targeted in retaliation.

The list included photographs of 13 foreign leaders, among them US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside other Western leaders.

Trump bombed children's cancer hospital, says Tehran

According to Iranian media, around 211 patients were evacuated from Shahid Baghaei Hospital in Ahvaz after the children's hospital was allegedly struck in a US attack.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | Slow Poison, Contract Killer, Japanese Video: 5 Shocking Revelations In Ketan Agrawal Murder Case

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it subsequently launched a ballistic missile strike on the US Azraq Air Base in Jordan, describing it as a direct response to the attack on the Ahvaz hospital, which it said forced the evacuation of 121 children with cancer.

The IRGC also cited US strikes in March that it claimed killed 168 children at a school in Minab, saying the latest operation was part of its broader retaliation.

Iran further claimed it targeted the US Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, alleging that the strike destroyed air surveillance radars and a fuel pumping station used by fighter aircraft.