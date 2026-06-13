US President Trump stated the deal was scheduled for Sunday. However, Iranian officials ruled out a signing on Sunday, indicating it might happen in the coming days but not immediately.
Explorer
Are US, Iran Near A Deal? Trump, Pakistan Say Pact Lands Sunday; Tehran Denies It: What We Know
Trump said a new US-Iran nuclear deal will be signed Sunday and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while Pakistan echoed optimism. Tehran, however, denied any Sunday signing and urged caution.
- US President Trump announced new Iran nuclear agreement Sunday.
- Deal prevents Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, reopens Hormuz Strait.
- Pakistan hinted imminent signing; Iran denied Sunday deal conclusion.
Before You Go
World Focus: Iran Signals Peace Deal Progress as US Military Build-Up Keeps Pressure Intact
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the new nuclear agreement with Iran expected to be signed?
What are the key outcomes President Trump expects from the new agreement?
Trump expects the deal to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping. He also claims Iran no longer wants a nuclear weapon.
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