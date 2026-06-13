Are US, Iran Near A Deal? Trump, Pakistan Say Pact Lands Sunday; Tehran Denies It: What We Know

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said a new nuclear agreement with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, contradicting with Iran's claim that no deal will be signed. He also said that the deal would prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump sharply criticised former President Barack Obama's 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calling it a pathway to an Iranian nuclear weapon. He claimed his administration's agreement was "the exact opposite" and would serve as a barrier to any Iranian nuclear ambitions.

Trump said Iran no longer seeks a nuclear weapon and would be prevented from obtaining one through development, purchase, or any other means. He also claimed the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened to all maritime traffic immediately after the agreement is signed.

The US president stressed that, unlike the Obama-era deal, the new agreement would not involve any transfer of US funds to Iran. He also said that nuclear material allegedly buried deep underground in Iran would eventually be recovered, downblended and destroyed, either in Iran or the United States.

"Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement. The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," Trump said in a post.

Expressing optimism about future ties, Trump said Washington looked forward to working with Iran and countries across the Middle East.

" At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States," he said.