India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldAyatollah Mojtaba Khamenei More Willing To Pursue Nuclear Weapons Than His Father: Report

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei More Willing To Pursue Nuclear Weapons Than His Father: Report

US intelligence believes Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is more willing to pursue nuclear weapons than his father, raising concerns as Trump weighs further military action.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US intelligence believes Iran's new leader favors nuclear weapons.
  • Iran moved centrifuges to protected site, amid US threats.
  • Strikes damaged program; Iran retains uranium, new doctrine emerges.

American intelligence agencies believe Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is significantly more inclined than his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to pursue nuclear weapons, according to New York Times citing officials familiar with classified US assessments.

While Ali Khamenei had publicly opposed the development of nuclear weapons and issued a religious decree (fatwa) against their use, US intelligence believes his successor is more receptive to advancing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Although Mojtaba Khamenei has never publicly advocated building a nuclear bomb, US agencies assess that he and Iran's new hardline leadership are interested in developing advanced nuclear weapon capabilities.

Leadership Change Raises Fresh Concerns

The assessment comes after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an Israeli strike reportedly supported by US intelligence, triggering a leadership transition in Tehran.

US officials say Mojtaba Khamenei remains in charge despite sustaining serious injuries during the conflict. However, they believe he currently wields less authority than his father, who ruled Iran for more than three decades.

Officials also cautioned that much of the intelligence on Mojtaba Khamenei's views was collected before the recent war, noting that his injuries have significantly reduced his public appearances and communications.

Trump Weighs Military Escalation

The intelligence assessment comes as US President Donald Trump considers whether to intensify military action against Iran.

According to officials, evidence suggesting that Iran's new leadership may be willing to pursue a nuclear weapon could strengthen the case for additional military operations.

Despite these concerns, US intelligence agencies say Tehran has not yet resumed active nuclear enrichment or restarted its weapons programme following recent US-Israeli strikes.

 

 

Iran Moves Nuclear Equipment to 'Pickaxe Mountain'

American officials say Iran has relocated some nuclear centrifuges to a heavily fortified underground complex known as Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran.

The facility, buried deep beneath a mountain, is believed to be beyond the reach of America's most powerful conventional bunker-busting bombs.

US officials believe the move is primarily aimed at protecting critical nuclear infrastructure rather than immediately restarting uranium enrichment.

Satellite imagery and intelligence reports indicate Iran has also reinforced the site with additional ground forces amid concerns that US special forces could attempt a ground assault.

Earlier this week, President Trump described Pickaxe Mountain as "a possible target for a nice big fat shot right in their front door," while claiming the United States had not detected active nuclear work at the facility.

Nuclear Programme Slowed, Not Eliminated

US officials maintain that last year's American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan significantly damaged Tehran's programme but did not destroy it completely.

Initial intelligence estimates suggested the attacks delayed Iran's nuclear programme by only several months rather than eliminating it altogether.

Officials believe Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium remains intact and accessible, meaning the country still retains the core materials needed for a potential nuclear weapon.

A Shift In Nuclear Doctrine?

US intelligence believes Ali Khamenei's religious opposition to nuclear weapons acted as a restraint on Iran's nuclear ambitions, even as Tehran expanded enrichment capabilities.

However, assessments suggest Mojtaba Khamenei does not share the same reservations.

According to US officials, Iran's previous leadership explored developing a basic nuclear device as a deterrent. Intelligence now indicates the new Supreme Leader may favour pursuing more sophisticated thermonuclear warheads capable of being miniaturised for long-range ballistic missiles.

 

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the US intelligence assessment regarding Mojtaba Khamenei's nuclear ambitions?

US intelligence believes Mojtaba Khamenei is significantly more inclined than his late father to pursue nuclear weapons. They assess he and Iran's new leadership are interested in developing advanced nuclear weapon capabilities.

Has Iran resumed its nuclear enrichment program or weapons development?

US intelligence agencies state Tehran has not resumed active nuclear enrichment or its weapons program after recent strikes. However, Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium remains intact.

Why did Iran relocate some nuclear equipment to Pickaxe Mountain?

Iran moved centrifuges to the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain complex primarily to protect critical infrastructure. US officials do not believe this signifies an immediate restart of uranium enrichment.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 25 Jul 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Nuclear US Donald Trump. US Iran War LIVE Updates Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Deadly Syria Bus Crash: 35 Dead, 30 Hurt After Buses Collide On Highway
Deadly Syria Bus Crash: 35 Dead, 30 Hurt After Buses Collide On Highway
World
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei More Willing To Pursue Nuclear Weapons Than His Father: Report
Iran's New Leader More Willing To Pursue Nuclear Weapons Than His Father: Report
World
Punjab Woman Killed In Canada, Indian Man Charged; Autopsy Reveals Shocking Cause Of Death
Punjab Woman Strangled To Death In Canada, Indian Man Charged
World
US Court Rejects Trump Administration's Bid To Reinstate $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee
US Court Rejects Trump Administration's Bid To Reinstate $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe
Delhi Metro Update: Entry and Exit Shut at 18 Stations Amid Student Protest
Student Protest: Delhi Tightens Security at Jantar Mantar as Weekend Crowd Expected
Education Crisis: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan’s Removal, Accountability and PM Modi’s Apology
Delhi Police Action: Delhi Police Identifies Over 2,000 Suspected Miscreants Amid Jantar Mantar Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget