US intelligence believes Mojtaba Khamenei is significantly more inclined than his late father to pursue nuclear weapons. They assess he and Iran's new leadership are interested in developing advanced nuclear weapon capabilities.
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Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei More Willing To Pursue Nuclear Weapons Than His Father: Report
US intelligence believes Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is more willing to pursue nuclear weapons than his father, raising concerns as Trump weighs further military action.
- US intelligence believes Iran's new leader favors nuclear weapons.
- Iran moved centrifuges to protected site, amid US threats.
- Strikes damaged program; Iran retains uranium, new doctrine emerges.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the US intelligence assessment regarding Mojtaba Khamenei's nuclear ambitions?
Has Iran resumed its nuclear enrichment program or weapons development?
US intelligence agencies state Tehran has not resumed active nuclear enrichment or its weapons program after recent strikes. However, Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium remains intact.
Why did Iran relocate some nuclear equipment to Pickaxe Mountain?
Iran moved centrifuges to the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain complex primarily to protect critical infrastructure. US officials do not believe this signifies an immediate restart of uranium enrichment.
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