WATCH: US Destroys Key IRGC Surveillance Tower At Iran's Chahbahar Port

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US forces destroyed an Iranian maritime surveillance tower July 16.

Iran’s IRGC retaliated, striking US assets in Qatar, Jordan.

Kuwait reported power station damage during Iranian attacks.

The United States said its forces destroyed a key maritime surveillance tower at Iran's ChahBahar Shahid Kalantari Port on July 16, claiming the facility formed part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) network used to monitor and target commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US, the surveillance tower had been used for decades by the IRGC to track shipping along Iran's Gulf of Oman coastline. Washington said its destruction would significantly reduce the IRGC's ability to coordinate attacks on commercial vessels and civilian crews.

The US also claimed the strike would help safeguard freedom of navigation in regional waters, while maintaining that vessels attempting to breach the ongoing US naval blockade against Iran would remain subject to enforcement.

On July 16, U.S. forces successfully destroyed the Chah Bahar Shahid Kalantari Port surveillance tower, part of a maritime surveillance network along Iran’s Gulf of Oman coastline used for decades by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to track and target commercial… pic.twitter.com/CgBNvgOFf9 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 17, 2026

IRGC Claims Strikes On US Assets

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Friday that it had launched retaliatory attacks targeting US radar systems and military aircraft in Qatar, describing the operation as punishment for overnight US strikes on Iranian territory.

The IRGC also claimed it struck US military aircraft stationed in Jordan using ballistic missiles and drones. In a statement, it alleged that several US aerial refuelling aircraft and fighter jets had been destroyed, while others sustained significant damage. The claims have not been independently verified.

The Iranian force further called on Jordanians to target what it described as American interests in the country.

Kuwait Reports Damage To Power Facility

Separately, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said one of the country's power generation and water desalination stations was hit during the Iranian attacks.

The ministry said the strike caused damage to infrastructure, sparked a fire and disrupted several electricity generation units. It did not immediately provide details on casualties or the extent of the operational impact.

The latest developments mark a further escalation in the conflict, with both Washington and Tehran exchanging military action and accusations as tensions continue to rise across the region.