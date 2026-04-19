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HomeNewsWorld‘Who Is Trump?’ Pezeshkian Challenges US, Defends Iran’s Nuclear Rights

‘Who Is Trump?’ Pezeshkian Challenges US, Defends Iran’s Nuclear Rights

US-Iran War: Iran says it is peace-loving and acting in self-defence, while questioning US curbs on its nuclear rights and warning against external pressure.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
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  • Military warns of readiness for prolonged confrontation.

Iran struck a dual tone on Sunday, insisting it is not seeking war while issuing a stark warning to its adversaries, particularly the United States and Israel. President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remains committed to peace and is acting only in self-defence, rejecting claims of aggression. However, the country’s military leadership signalled readiness for prolonged confrontation, underlining that Iranian forces are prepared to defend national sovereignty at all costs if provoked, amid escalating regional tensions and continued scrutiny over its actions and strategic posture.

Peace Claim, Sharp Message

Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran is “peace-loving” and has no intention of initiating conflict, stressing that all actions taken so far are defensive. He questioned the authority of foreign powers to dictate Iran’s rights, particularly in matters of national policy, and accused the US and Israel of double standards.

Pezeshkian alleged that recent actions by Washington and Tel Aviv targeted civilian infrastructure, calling them violations of international law. “We have not attacked any country… we are simply defending ourselves legitimately,” he said, reiterating that Iran’s stance is rooted in self-defence rather than escalation.

According to a report in Al Jazeera, Pezeshkian made the remarks citing the Iranian Students’ News Agency. He said Washington has no valid reason to try to strip the country of its technological rights. The statement comes at a time when tensions persist between Iran and the United States over the issue. Targeting the US administration, the President said Donald Trump claims Iran cannot exercise its nuclear rights but does not explain for what “crime”. “Who is he to deny a country its rights?” he asked.

IRGC Vows 'Last Breath’ Defence

Amir Hatami struck a far more combative tone, declaring that Iranian forces are ready to confront enemies “until the last breath”. He said the army remains fully prepared across land, air and sea, alongside other branches of the armed forces.

Hatami emphasised that troops are driven by a spirit of sacrifice and remain on high alert, with their “finger on the trigger”. He added that Iran is committed to strengthening its military capabilities while ensuring the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
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