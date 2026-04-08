Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldEXCLUSIVE | US Itself Wanted A Ceasefire, Claims Iran As Washington, Tehran Agree For 2-Week Pause

EXCLUSIVE | US Itself Wanted A Ceasefire, Claims Iran As Washington, Tehran Agree For 2-Week Pause

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 01:36 PM (IST)

The United States itself asked for a ceasefire, said the Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in an exclusive interview with ABP News. 

Related Video

BREAKING: India’s Ministers Meet Today on Western Asia Crisis, Security, and Public Impact

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EXCLUSIVE | US Itself Wanted A Ceasefire, Claims Iran As Washington, Tehran Agree For 2-Week Pause
EXCLUSIVE | US Itself Wanted A Ceasefire, Claims Iran As Washington, Tehran Agree For 2-Week Pause
World
US Iran War Live Updates: Jaishankar To Visit UAE; Rajnath To Chair Crisis Meet, India Urges Exit From Iran
Jaishankar To Visit UAE; Rajnath To Chair Crisis Meet, India Urges Exit From Iran
World
Behind Iran Ceasefire: Mojtaba Khamenei, Rarely Seen In Public, Quietly Intervened To Seal Deal
Behind Iran Ceasefire: Mojtaba Khamenei, Rarely Seen In Public, Quietly Intervened To Seal Deal
World
India Issues Fresh Advisory As US-Iran Ceasefire Emerges, Urges Nationals To ‘Expeditiously Exit’ Iran
'Expeditiously Exit': India Issues Fresh Warnings For Indians After US-Iran Truce Announced
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: India’s Ministers Meet Today on Western Asia Crisis, Security, and Public Impact
Iran Victory: Ceasefire Breaks, Global Powers on Alert as Israel's Role Remains Tense
Post-Ceasefire Fallout: FBI Warns White House About Iran's Kidnapping Plans & Attack Preparations
Breaking: India Issues Advisory for Nationals to Leave Iran Amid Ceasefire, Tensions Remain High
Breaking: Israel Intensifies Operations in Lebanon, Orders Evacuation of Tyre City Ahead of Airstrikes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget