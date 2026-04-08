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EXCLUSIVE | US Itself Wanted A Ceasefire, Claims Iran As Washington, Tehran Agree For 2-Week Pause
The United States itself asked for a ceasefire, said the Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in an exclusive interview with ABP News.
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