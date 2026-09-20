Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran can simultaneously pursue military action and negotiations, says speaker.

Speaker Ghalibaf says diplomacy from strength, military force not exclusive.

These comments arise amid high US tensions, Strait of Hormuz risks.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said Tehran is prepared to pursue military action and negotiations simultaneously, rejecting the idea that both approaches are mutually exclusive. Speaking during a parliamentary session on Sunday, Ghalibaf said Iran could confront its adversaries with military force while using diplomacy when appropriate. His comments come as tensions between Iran and the United States remain high.

Fight And Negotiate

Ghalibaf said Iran should not be forced to choose between fighting and negotiating. Instead, he argued that both could be used as part of Tehran’s response to the current confrontation.

“We believe that the duality of war or negotiations is not a real thing. Rather, we must both fight and negotiate,” he said during the parliamentary session.

The speaker said Iran should use military force when necessary, while entering negotiations at an appropriate time and from what he described as a strong position.

The speaker also said Iran’s resistance could strengthen national security and create economic and strategic opportunities. He framed the approach as part of Tehran’s broader effort to defend its interests while responding to pressure from Washington and maintaining room for diplomacy.

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Hormuz In Focus

The comments come against the backdrop of growing pressure around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments.

According to reports, commercial trade and the movement of oil tankers through the waterway have faced significant risks and obstacles as the confrontation has intensified. Iranian officials have continued to stress Tehran’s authority over the strait and have warned against unwanted military movements.

The United States, meanwhile, has sought to provide maritime security and escort commercial vessels, adding another layer to the tensions surrounding the strategic waterway.

Ghalibaf’s comments also come after US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran would end soon and claimed that officials in Tehran were eager to reach an agreement with Washington.

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