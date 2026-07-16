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English NewsNewsWorldIran Calls US Strike 'Barbaric' After Cancer Hospital Evacuation, Issues Warning

Iran Calls US Strike 'Barbaric' After Cancer Hospital Evacuation, Issues Warning

Iran accused the US of a "barbaric attack" after a cancer hospital was evacuated amid air strikes, warning against further attacks on its infrastructure.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 09:10 PM (IST)
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  • Conflict risks spreading, impacting energy markets and shipping.

Iran has accused the United States of carrying out a "barbaric attack" after a cancer hospital in the country's southwest was forced to evacuate hundreds of patients following nearby heavy air strikes. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said 211 patients undergoing chemotherapy had to be moved, describing the incident as reminiscent of Israeli attacks on healthcare facilities. The US did not immediately respond to the allegation. The accusation comes amid fears that the escalating conflict could spread beyond the Gulf and disrupt key global energy and shipping routes.

Hospital Evacuated

In a post on X, Baghaei condemned what he described as a "barbaric attack", claiming the strikes caused severe distress to children receiving treatment at the hospital.

He said 211 cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy had to be evacuated after the nearby bombardment.

The remarks mark a sharp escalation in Tehran's rhetoric against Washington as tensions continue to rise following a series of military exchanges between the two countries.

Also Read: Trump In A Coffin, 'We Will Kill Trump': Iran's New Billboard At Tehran’s Enghelab Square

Conflict Risks Wider Fallout

The latest developments have intensified concerns across the Gulf that any US strike on Iran's civilian or energy infrastructure could trigger retaliation against critical facilities across the region.

Iran has also reportedly warned Yemen's Houthi movement to be prepared to close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait if the US targets its power infrastructure. The strategic waterway links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and serves as one of the world's busiest shipping corridors connecting Asia and Europe.

The threat has already rattled energy markets. Brent crude rose more than 1 per cent to around $85.88 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate climbed to about $80.49, reflecting fears of potential disruptions to global oil supplies.

Iran has also warned that any US attack on its infrastructure would invite retaliation against strategic assets across the Middle East.

Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Tehran would not tolerate any American intervention in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the risk of a broader regional confrontation.

Also Read: US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran, Targets Coastal Defence Systems

Before You Go

BREAKING: UP Action Intensifies Against Azam Khan's Jauhar University Over Alleged Illegal Structures

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 09:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Energy Crisis Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News US Iran War Live News Upate
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