Iran Claims Seizure Of ‘Most Modern’ US Unmanned Submarine, Says MQ-1 Drone Shot Down

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it intercepted and destroyed a US-made MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The claim was carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, with no immediate comment from the US. The MQ-1 is a remotely piloted aircraft commonly used for surveillance and reconnaissance.

Drone Shot Down

According to an IRGC statement, Iranian air defences “intercepted and destroyed” the MQ-1 over the strategic waterway.

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US Submarine Seized

Earlier, the IRGC Navy also claimed it had seized an unmanned US submarine at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Guards said the submarine was captured in what it described as a complex intelligence and operational action at dawn on Tuesday. It called the vessel one of the US military’s most modern unmanned and smart submarines.

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