Iran Claims Seizure Of ‘Most Modern’ US Unmanned Submarine, Says MQ-1 Drone Shot Down
Iran’s IRGC claims it destroyed a US MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz after earlier claiming to have seized an unmanned US submarine.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it intercepted and destroyed a US-made MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The claim was carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, with no immediate comment from the US. The MQ-1 is a remotely piloted aircraft commonly used for surveillance and reconnaissance.
Drone Shot Down
According to an IRGC statement, Iranian air defences “intercepted and destroyed” the MQ-1 over the strategic waterway.
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US Submarine Seized
Earlier, the IRGC Navy also claimed it had seized an unmanned US submarine at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.
The Guards said the submarine was captured in what it described as a complex intelligence and operational action at dawn on Tuesday. It called the vessel one of the US military’s most modern unmanned and smart submarines.
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