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English NewsNewsWorldIran Claims Seizure Of ‘Most Modern’ US Unmanned Submarine, Says MQ-1 Drone Shot Down

Iran Claims Seizure Of ‘Most Modern’ US Unmanned Submarine, Says MQ-1 Drone Shot Down

Iran’s IRGC claims it destroyed a US MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz after earlier claiming to have seized an unmanned US submarine.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 10:49 PM (IST)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it intercepted and destroyed a US-made MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The claim was carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, with no immediate comment from the US. The MQ-1 is a remotely piloted aircraft commonly used for surveillance and reconnaissance.

Drone Shot Down

According to an IRGC statement, Iranian air defences “intercepted and destroyed” the MQ-1 over the strategic waterway.

Also Read: Israel Hits Back At UK Settlement Sanctions, Closes British Consulate In Jerusalem

US Submarine Seized

Earlier, the IRGC Navy also claimed it had seized an unmanned US submarine at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Guards said the submarine was captured in what it described as a complex intelligence and operational action at dawn on Tuesday. It called the vessel one of the US military’s most modern unmanned and smart submarines.

Also Read: 32 IAF Bases, S-400s, Parliament Hit: Pakistan Turns To AI To Claim Operation Sindoor Victory

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz TRUMP US Iran War Live News
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