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HomeNewsWorld‘Araghchi Must Resign’: Protests Erupt Across Iran Amid Reports Of Peace Deal With US

‘Araghchi Must Resign’: Protests Erupt Across Iran Amid Reports Of Peace Deal With US

Political tensions rise in Iran as hardliners protest a proposed US peace deal, accusing Tehran of compromising key strategic interests.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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  • Foreign Minister Araghchi's remarks triggered further Tehran protests.

Iran is facing mounting domestic opposition over a proposed peace agreement with the United States, after remarks by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi triggered a backlash from hardline political factions. Demonstrations have erupted in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, where protesters accused the government of making excessive concessions to Washington and undermining the country’s strategic interests.

Mashhad Protest Erupts

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Foreign Ministry’s office in Mashhad, chanting slogans demanding Araghchi’s resignation. Videos shared by Iranian news agency Fars showed women dressed in black chadors waving red and black flags while denouncing the foreign minister. Protesters claimed the proposed agreement would weaken Iran’s regional standing and compromise key national interests.

Hardline groups argue that the current terms of the deal favour the United States and could reduce Tehran’s influence over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes. The waterway has long been viewed as a critical pillar of Iran’s regional leverage and deterrence strategy.

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Interview Fuels Backlash

The controversy intensified following a televised interview in which Araghchi suggested that the proposed agreement included provisions for lifting a US naval blockade imposed after Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz. During the interview, he indicated that the administration of the waterway would not remain unchanged, while maintaining that it would continue to play a central role in Iran’s defence posture.

Reports of additional protests have also emerged from Tehran. Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators outside the Foreign Ministry headquarters calling for Araghchi’s resignation. Some protesters also demanded that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf step down, citing his prominent role in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over the timeline for finalising the agreement. US President Donald Trump and Pakistani officials have suggested that the deal could be concluded as early as Sunday, with preparations reportedly underway for an electronic signing ceremony. However, Iranian authorities have adopted a more cautious stance.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed suggestions that an agreement was imminent, stating that it would not happen “tomorrow”. Nevertheless, he indicated that negotiations were progressing and that a final agreement could be reached within the coming days.

Also Read: Iran Warns Ships Against Transiting Strait Of Hormuz, Claims Waterway 'Completely Closed'

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News US Iran War Live News Update
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