Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Shares AI Image With Jesus Again, Sparks Fresh Religion Row

Trump Shares AI Image With Jesus Again, Sparks Fresh Religion Row

Trump shares image with Jesus again, sparking fresh controversy and debate over religion in US politics and use of faith in political messaging.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump shared post with Jesus-like figure, sparking debate.
  • AI image suggests divine backing, implying spiritual endorsement.
  • Critics question religious imagery for political messaging.

Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after sharing a post featuring an image of himself alongside a figure resembling Jesus Christ, reigniting debate over religion in US politics. The viral post, originally shared by a supporter, suggests divine backing for Trump and was endorsed by him with the remark that he finds it “quite nice”. The development has triggered sharp reactions online, with critics accusing him of promoting religious imagery for political messaging, while supporters frame it as symbolic faith-based expression.

Trump Shares AI Image With Jesus Again, Sparks Fresh Religion Row

Image Row

The image, widely circulated across social media, shows a AI depiction of Jesus Christ standing close to Donald Trump, implying spiritual endorsement. This has fuelled the ongoing Trump Jesus image controversy, with many questioning the appropriateness of blending religious symbolism with political identity.

By amplifying the post, Donald Trump has once again drawn attention to his association with faith-driven narratives. His comment endorsing the image has intensified the debate, making “Trump Jesus image” and “Trump religion controversy” key talking points online.

Faith Debate

This is not the first time Trump has been linked to such imagery. During previous campaigns, similar visuals portraying him with Jesus or as divinely protected gained traction among sections of his support base. These instances have repeatedly triggered the broader religion in US politics debate, especially around the use of faith for political mobilisation.

Critics argue that such content risks blurring the line between belief and political messaging, while supporters maintain it reflects genuine religious sentiment among voters.

Related Video

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US War Live News Iran US War Live News Update
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Shares AI Image With Jesus Again, Sparks Fresh Religion Row
Trump Shares AI Image With Jesus Again, Sparks Fresh Religion Row
World
Pak Delegation Lands In Iran Ahead of Second Round Of US-Iran Talks
Pakistan Delegation Lands In Iran Ahead of Second Round Of US-Iran Talks
World
Xi Hails China-Russia Ties As 'Precious', Calls For Boosting Coordination
Xi Hails China-Russia Ties As 'Precious', Calls For Boosting Coordination
World
'Xi Will Give Me Big Hug...': Trump Claims China Backing Hormuz Move, Says Beijing Won't Arm Iran
'Xi Will Give Me Big Hug...': Trump Claims China Backing Hormuz Opening
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget