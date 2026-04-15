Trump Shares AI Image With Jesus Again, Sparks Fresh Religion Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump shared post with Jesus-like figure, sparking debate.

AI image suggests divine backing, implying spiritual endorsement.

Critics question religious imagery for political messaging.

Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after sharing a post featuring an image of himself alongside a figure resembling Jesus Christ, reigniting debate over religion in US politics. The viral post, originally shared by a supporter, suggests divine backing for Trump and was endorsed by him with the remark that he finds it “quite nice”. The development has triggered sharp reactions online, with critics accusing him of promoting religious imagery for political messaging, while supporters frame it as symbolic faith-based expression.

Image Row

The image, widely circulated across social media, shows a AI depiction of Jesus Christ standing close to Donald Trump, implying spiritual endorsement. This has fuelled the ongoing Trump Jesus image controversy, with many questioning the appropriateness of blending religious symbolism with political identity.

By amplifying the post, Donald Trump has once again drawn attention to his association with faith-driven narratives. His comment endorsing the image has intensified the debate, making “Trump Jesus image” and “Trump religion controversy” key talking points online.

Faith Debate

This is not the first time Trump has been linked to such imagery. During previous campaigns, similar visuals portraying him with Jesus or as divinely protected gained traction among sections of his support base. These instances have repeatedly triggered the broader religion in US politics debate, especially around the use of faith for political mobilisation.

Critics argue that such content risks blurring the line between belief and political messaging, while supporters maintain it reflects genuine religious sentiment among voters.