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English NewsNewsWorldHardline Iranian Newspaper Publishes 'Hit List' Naming Trump, Netanyahu

Hardline Iranian Newspaper Publishes 'Hit List' Naming Trump, Netanyahu

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 05:28 PM (IST)

A hardline Iranian newspaper has published a so-called hit list naming US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among those it says should be targeted in revenge for the death of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump appears at the top of the list, followed by Netanyahu. 

Besides Trump and Netanyahu, the list features US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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