Hardline Iranian Newspaper Publishes 'Hit List' Naming Trump, Netanyahu

A hardline Iranian newspaper has published a so-called hit list naming US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among those it says should be targeted in revenge for the death of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump appears at the top of the list, followed by Netanyahu.

Besides Trump and Netanyahu, the list features US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.