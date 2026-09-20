Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump outlined three options for Iran conflict.

These include military action, economic pressure, or a negotiated deal.

Trump also indicated openness to meeting Iranian President Pezeshkian.

US President Donald Trump has laid out three possible paths for ending the war with Iran, saying the choices are “wiping Iran out”, allowing it to “rot economically” or reaching a deal. In an interview with Fox News, Trump also said he was “open” to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. His comments came after Tehran sent Washington a list of demands for ending the conflict, as tensions remain high and both sides weigh their next moves.

Trump’s Three Options

According to Fox News, Trump described the choices currently before his administration as military action against Iran, continued economic pressure, or a negotiated settlement.

Trump’s remarks reflected the competing approaches Washington has considered during the conflict. He has repeatedly threatened further military action while also signalling that a deal remains possible if Tehran agrees to terms acceptable to the United States.

In the interview, Trump also used particularly stark language when discussing the possibility of further escalation, saying: “My question is: If and when do I blow the entire nation up? They better behave.”

The comments came as Iran conveyed conditions for ending the war through Qatar. Tehran has presented seven core demands, with the White House now considering its response.

Also Read: 'Ready For Both War And Negotiations': Iran Says It Won't Be Forced To Choose Between Fighting And Talks

Trump Open To Pezeshkian Meeting

Despite the threats of further escalation, Trump indicated he could meet Pezeshkian during the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.

Fox News reported that Trump said he would “probably” be open to such a meeting. Iranian officials, including Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, are expected to travel to New York after the US agreed to allow a core Iranian delegation to attend the UN gathering. Reuters reported that the delegation will face travel restrictions while in the United States.

The possible meeting comes against the backdrop of intermittent contacts between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the conflict. Trump has previously said Iran wants a deal, while stressing that any agreement would have to meet US demands.

Also Read: ‘Prepared For A Decisive War’: Iran Sets 7 Conditions For US Talk, Awaits Trump's Response