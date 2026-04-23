Iran Releases Footage Of Masked IRGC Navy Men Seizing Cargo Ships In Strait Of Hormuz: Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran releases footage of naval forces boarding commercial ships.

IRGC forces seized two vessels, redirecting them to Iran.

Panama condemns seizure, calling it a threat to security.

Iran claims vessels violated navigation rules and authorization.

Iran has released a dramatic footage showing masked naval personnel boarding commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, in what marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

The video, published amid an ongoing maritime standoff, appears to document the seizure of cargo ships by Iranian forces.

Footage Shows Dramatic Boarding Operation

The visuals depict armed personnel from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) scaling the hull of a container ship and taking control of its deck. The military later confirmed that its forces had “captured two vessels in the strait on Wednesday,” adding that both ships were subsequently redirected toward Iranian territorial waters, Al Jazeera reported.

The footage is being viewed as a demonstration of Iran’s naval capabilities at a time of heightened friction and a tightening maritime blockade in the region.

🇮🇷🚨 Iranian state media has released footage showing its forces boarding and seizing two MSC container ships near the Strait of Hormuz, in a dramatic escalation in the busy shipping corridor. pic.twitter.com/fUYqNvX6Kc — Flashpoint OSINT (@OkosOstan) April 23, 2026

Panama Condemns Seizure

The incident has drawn a sharp diplomatic response from Panama, which condemned the seizure of the vessel MSC Francesca, sailing under its flag. Panamanian authorities described the action as “illegal” and warned that it poses “a serious threat to maritime security.”

Officials stated that the ship, though Italian-owned, was registered in Panama and was transiting the Strait of Hormuz when it was intercepted and taken into Iranian waters. The foreign ministry called the move an “unnecessary escalation” at a time when global efforts are focused on maintaining open and secure shipping lanes.

Iran Justifies Action

Iranian state media, including Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), reported that the IRGC identified the vessels as MSC Francesca and Epaminondes. The military alleged that the ships were involved in violations, including tampering with navigational systems and attempting to transit the strait without authorisation.

The IRGC further claimed that one of the vessels was linked to what it described as the “Zionist regime,” though independent verification of these claims remains unclear.

Tensions Rise Amid Ceasefire And Diplomatic Signals

The maritime confrontation comes shortly after US President Donald Trump announced an extension of a temporary ceasefire, while also signalling openness to renewed negotiations. He stated, “Iran can get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal,” and urged Tehran to act with “reason” and “common sense.”

However, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pushed back, stating on X, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed and continues to welcome dialogue and agreement. Bad faith, siege, and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiation.”

Despite indications that fresh talks could be possible within the next 36–72 hours, uncertainty persists. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran has yet to make a final decision on participating in the next round of discussions.