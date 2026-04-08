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HomeNewsWorld'Ceasefire Is The Fruit Of Khamenei’s Martyrdom': Iran President’s First Reaction

'Ceasefire Is The Fruit Of Khamenei’s Martyrdom': Iran President’s First Reaction

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 03:22 PM (IST)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday hailed the US-Iran ceasefire as the consequence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's sacrifice. 

Taking to X, Pezeshkian said, "The ceasefire, with the acceptance of the general principles desired by Iran, was the fruit of the blood of our great martyred leader Khamenei and the achievement of the presence of all the people on the scene." 

"From today onward, we will also remain together. Whether in the field of diplomacy, whether in the field of defense, whether on the street scene, and whether in the arena of service provision," he added. 

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(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
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