'Ceasefire Is The Fruit Of Khamenei’s Martyrdom': Iran President’s First Reaction

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday hailed the US-Iran ceasefire as the consequence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's sacrifice.

Taking to X, Pezeshkian said, "The ceasefire, with the acceptance of the general principles desired by Iran, was the fruit of the blood of our great martyred leader Khamenei and the achievement of the presence of all the people on the scene."

"From today onward, we will also remain together. Whether in the field of diplomacy, whether in the field of defense, whether on the street scene, and whether in the arena of service provision," he added.