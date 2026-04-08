Explorer
'Ceasefire Is The Fruit Of Khamenei’s Martyrdom': Iran President’s First Reaction
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday hailed the US-Iran ceasefire as the consequence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's sacrifice.
Taking to X, Pezeshkian said, "The ceasefire, with the acceptance of the general principles desired by Iran, was the fruit of the blood of our great martyred leader Khamenei and the achievement of the presence of all the people on the scene."
"From today onward, we will also remain together. Whether in the field of diplomacy, whether in the field of defense, whether on the street scene, and whether in the arena of service provision," he added.
Related Video
Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
'Ceasefire Is The Fruit Of Khamenei’s Martyrdom': Iran President’s First Reaction
World
EXCLUSIVE | US Wanted Ceasefire, Says Iran Supreme Leader’s Representative; Warns Truce May Not Hold
World
Jaishankar To Visit UAE; Rajnath To Chair Crisis Meet, India Urges Exit From Iran
World
India Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Urges Stability And Safe Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion