Iran Launches Drone Strikes On 18 US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait; Declares Strait Of Hormuz Closed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US operations in Iran escalated Gulf tensions Thursday.

Iran's IRGC launched drone attacks, closed Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait activated air defenses; US disputed Hormuz closure.

US Iran War: Tensions in the Gulf escalated sharply on Thursday after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a series of drone attacks targeting American military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, while also declaring the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed to maritime traffic. The announcement came hours after fresh U.S. military operations inside Iran, marking another significant escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

IRGC Claims Strikes On Military Installations

In a statement, the IRGC said it had launched drone attacks against several military sites used by American forces in the Gulf region. Among the locations named were Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa airbase and Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al-Jaber airbases.

The Iranian force also claimed responsibility for attacks on two oil tankers that it alleged were attempting “to illegally pass through” the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway, through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply moves each day, was subsequently declared off-limits by the IRGC.

Declaring the passage “closed until further notice,” the group warned that all maritime movement, including commercial shipping, would be impacted by the decision.

Fresh US Operations Trigger Escalation

The latest developments followed an announcement by U.S. Central Command that American forces had carried out new operations against “multiple targets” inside Iran.

According to U.S. officials, the strikes were ordered by President Donald Trump in response to what Washington described as Iran’s “unwarranted and continued aggression”, as per reports.

Iranian media later reported explosions across several locations in the country's south, including Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Kargan. Reports indicated that at least two people were injured in the attacks.

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Kuwait Activates Air Defences

Amid reports of incoming aerial threats, Kuwait's military confirmed that its air defence systems had been activated.

“The General Staff of the Army announces that air defense systems are currently engaging hostile aerial targets in accordance with established operational procedures,” the military said in a statement posted on X.

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Dispute Over Strait Of Hormuz Situation

While Iran asserted that it had effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, American officials disputed the claim.

U.S. Central Command said no American warships had been struck in the waterway and maintained that commercial vessels continued to transit the strait. The statement directly contradicted Tehran’s assertion that maritime traffic had been halted.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, connecting the Persian Gulf to international markets. Any sustained disruption to shipping through the narrow passage can have far-reaching consequences for global energy supplies, oil prices and international trade.