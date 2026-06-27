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English NewsNewsWorldIran Accuses US Of Striking During Negotiations, Warns Of 'Retreat And Regret'

Iran Accuses US Of Striking During Negotiations, Warns Of 'Retreat And Regret'

Iranian Parliament National Security Commission chief Ebrahim Azizi accused the United States of launching military strikes while negotiations were underway, calling the action a violation of the ceasefire.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran accused US of breaching ceasefire during negotiations.
  • US strikes retaliated for Iran's attack on a commercial vessel.
  • Iranian Revolutionary Guard targeted US positions region-wide subsequently.
  • US warned Iran against escalation, urging diplomatic resolution.

Iran's National Security Commission chief Ebrahim Azizi on Saturday accused the United States of attacking Iran while negotiations were underway, describing the strikes as a violation of the ceasefire and warning that Washington's actions would ultimately lead to "retreat and regret".

Azizi, who heads the Iranian Parliament's National Security Commission and is a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), criticised US President Donald Trump, alleging that the American administration had failed to uphold the principles of negotiation.

His remarks came after the United States carried out strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar sites, in response to Iran's attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Azizi Accuses US of Breaching Ceasefire

In a post on X, Azizi said the United States had launched its attack while diplomatic negotiations were still in progress.

"The U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed U.S. President has shown he does not commit to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire," he wrote.

"This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore," Azizi added.

His statement came hours after the IRGC announced that it had targeted US military positions across the region in response to American strikes on southern Iran.

ALSO READ | 'Violence Will Be Met With Violence': Vance Warns Of Escalation As Iran Strikes Vessel In Strait Of Hormuz

US Says Strikes Were Retaliation for Hormuz Attack

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday that American forces had carried out retaliatory strikes after Iran attacked a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the US military, American aircraft targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities along with coastal radar installations after Iran allegedly struck the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25.

CENTCOM said the vessel was sailing along Oman's coast while exiting the Strait of Hormuz when it was targeted.

JD Vance Warns Iran Against Further Escalation

Following the US strikes, Vice President JD Vance warned Tehran that any further attacks would draw a military response while urging Iran to resolve disagreements through dialogue.

"Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honoured it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence," Vance wrote on X.

His comments underscored Washington's position that disputes over the ceasefire should be addressed through diplomatic channels rather than military action.

ALSO READ | US Releases Footage Of 'Powerful' Strikes On Iran After Its Attack On Commercial Vessel: Video

Diplomatic Talks Continue Despite Exchange of Strikes

The latest exchange of attacks comes as Washington and Tehran remain engaged in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in West Asia.

Following a ceasefire announced last week, the two countries opened a 60-day negotiation window aimed at finalising a comprehensive agreement. However, the latest military actions have cast fresh uncertainty over the future of those talks and the durability of the ceasefire.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What accusation did Iran's National Security Commission chief make against the US?

Ebrahim Azizi accused the United States of attacking Iran during ongoing negotiations, calling it a violation of the ceasefire. He warned that Washington's actions would ultimately lead to

Why did the United States conduct strikes on Iranian facilities?

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated the strikes were retaliatory. They responded to Iran's attack on the commercial vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a drone on June 25 in the Strait of Hormuz.

Which commercial vessel did Iran reportedly attack, leading to US retaliation?

Iran allegedly struck the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone. This occurred on June 25 while the vessel was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Are diplomatic negotiations between the US and Iran still ongoing despite the recent strikes?

Yes, Washington and Tehran remain engaged in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in West Asia. A 60-day negotiation window had opened after a ceasefire was announced last week.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US IRan War
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