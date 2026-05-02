US Warns Shippers Against Paying Hormuz Tolls, Flags Sanctions Risk

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US warns shipping firms against paying Iran transit fees.

Strait of Hormuz is vital for global oil and gas shipments.

US sanctions target Iranian financial networks and tanker.

China's role as Iran's largest oil buyer is critical.

US Iran War Hormuz Toll: The United States has issued a stern warning to global shipping firms, cautioning that any payments made to Iran for transit through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz could trigger sanctions. The advisory, released on Friday, comes as a U.S.-led naval blockade of the chokepoint enters its third week, with diplomatic efforts to end hostilities showing little progress.

Tensions remain high as ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue to stall. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian strongly criticised the blockade, calling restrictions on Iranian ports “intolerable.”

Strategic Chokepoint At Heart Of Crisis

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but crucial maritime corridor, has once again become a flashpoint in global geopolitics. Nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through this route, making any disruption a matter of international concern.

Iran’s ability to influence or obstruct maritime traffic has emerged as a key leverage point since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Tehran on February 28. In earlier attempts to de-escalate tensions, Iran proposed a system of tolls for vessels seeking safe passage, an idea firmly rejected by Washington.

ALSO READ: Trump Refuses To Reveal Iran Strike Plans Amid New Truce Proposal By Tehran: 'Why Would I...'

US Cracks Down On Payment Channels

The warning was issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which flagged multiple ways Iran might attempt to collect transit fees. These include traditional currency, digital assets, barter-style offsets, informal swaps, and even in-kind contributions.

Officials also warned that some transactions could be disguised as charitable donations routed through entities such as the Iranian Red Crescent Society or Bonyad Mostazafan, or via embassy-linked accounts. OFAC made it clear that such indirect payments remain prohibited under U.S. sanctions law, as per reports.

While authorities declined to identify specific violators, reports indicate that at least one vessel allegedly paid $2 million to secure safe passage through the strait, highlighting the high stakes for shipping companies navigating the الأزمة.

Fresh Sanctions and Global Ripple Effects

Alongside the advisory, OFAC unveiled a new round of sanctions targeting three Iranian foreign exchange houses and their network of front companies, accused of moving billions of dollars annually. The Panama-flagged tanker NEW FUSION was also blacklisted.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent underscored Washington’s hardline stance, stating: “We will relentlessly target the regime’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds, and pursue anyone enabling Tehran’s attempts to evade sanctions.”

ALSO READ: Trump Sparks EU Trade Clash Fears; Raises Auto Tariff To 25% From 15%, Bloc Hits Back

China Factor Looms Over Oil Trade

Analysts point to China as a critical player, given its status as Iran’s largest oil buyer. Despite mounting pressure, Beijing is expected to maintain imports unless the U.S. extends sanctions to Chinese financial institutions, a move that could significantly escalate tensions between the world’s two largest economies.