Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China may supply Iran with air defense systems soon.

Intelligence suggests covert transfers amid fragile ceasefire.

China denies supplying weapons, calls allegations untrue.

MANPADS transfer would escalate support for Iran.

China is preparing to supply new air defence systems to Iran in the coming weeks, according to US intelligence cited by CNN, which quoted three sources familiar with recent assessments.

The reported development comes at a sensitive moment, just days after Beijing was seen as playing a role in brokering a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States. The timing is also notable, with President Donald Trump expected to travel to China next month for talks with President Xi Jinping.

Concerns Over Ceasefire and Covert Transfers

The intelligence assessment suggests Iran could be using the pause in hostilities to rebuild its military capabilities with support from foreign partners. It also indicates that China may be attempting to route the shipments through third countries, potentially to obscure their origin.

The systems in question are believed to be shoulder-fired anti-aircraft weapons, commonly known as MANPADS. These portable missile systems pose a significant threat to low-flying aircraft and were seen as an asymmetric challenge to US forces during the recent five-week conflict.

China Denies Allegations Amid Rising Tensions

Responding to the claims, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington rejected the report, stating that Beijing has not supplied weapons to any party involved in the conflict.

“China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue,” the spokesperson said, urging the US to avoid what it described as “baseless allegations” and to focus instead on reducing tensions.

Earlier this week, the embassy had said China had been working towards securing a ceasefire and ending the conflict since the US-Israel-Iran war began.

Questions Over Weapons Use During Conflict

During a press conference on Monday, Trump said a US F-15 fighter jet shot down over Iran had likely been hit by a “handheld, heat-seeking missile”. Iran, for its part, claimed it used a “new” air defence system, though it did not specify its origin. It remains unclear whether the system was Chinese-made.

If confirmed, the transfer of MANPADS would signal a notable escalation in China’s support for Iran since the US and Israel launched their joint military campaign in February.