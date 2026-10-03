5 Indians Rescued After Kuwait-Flagged Tanker Hit By Projectile In Strait Of Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five Indian nationals rescued from Kuwaiti tanker struck by projectile.

India actively monitors thousands of seafarers in the Persian Gulf.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar raised maritime security concerns at UN.

Five Indian seafarers were rescued and safely brought ashore after a Kuwait-flagged crude oil tanker was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, the Embassy of India in Oman said on Friday.

The Indian mission said it coordinated the rescue of the five seafarers aboard MT Kazimah III and thanked Omani authorities for their assistance during the operation.

5 Indian Seafarers Rescued From Tanker

In a post on X, the Embassy said all five Indian nationals aboard the tanker had been safely shifted ashore.

“Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance,” the Embassy said.

Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.



All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely.



We thank the Omani authorities for their continued… — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) October 2, 2026

The vessel is a crude oil tanker sailing under the flag of Kuwait and is headed for the port of Lomé in Togo.

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India Monitoring Safety Of Seafarers

The rescue comes as India continues to monitor the safety and well-being of its nationals working aboard commercial vessels operating in the Persian Gulf.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday that more than 4,500 Indian seafarers were currently aboard various commercial vessels operating in the region.

He said six India-flagged commercial vessels and six foreign-flagged vessels carrying cargo to India were operating in the Persian Gulf, with around 163 Indian seafarers aboard the 12 ships.

“At this point, we have six India-flagged commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf. We also have six foreign-flagged vessels which are carrying cargo to India. So 12 ships are there. On these ships, we have around 163 Indian seafarers who are on board,” Jaiswal said during a media briefing.

“Apart from this, we also have over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are on board various commercial vessels which are operating in the area,” he added.

Jaiswal said the Ministry of Shipping was coordinating with Indian diplomatic missions and local stakeholders to monitor vessel movements and the welfare of Indian seafarers.

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Jaishankar Raises Maritime Security Concerns

The incident comes amid heightened security risks along maritime routes, including the Persian Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea, where commercial vessels have faced attacks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised concerns over attacks targeting commercial shipping and seafarers during his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly last week.

“New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land. There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea. Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable,” Jaishankar told the UN assembly.

Jaishankar also said India had joined Liberia and 23 partner nations in an international coalition aimed at mobilising global public opinion and defending commercial shipping routes.

“We must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised. Scrupulously observing international law is an integral element of that endeavour,” he said.

He also called for immediate restraint and de-escalation in the Gulf region to protect civilian crews and maintain uninterrupted energy supplies and global trade.