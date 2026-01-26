‘Sow Wind, Reap Whirlwind’: Iran’s Stunning Warning To US Amid Attack Fears

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid heightened concerns over a possible US military strike on Iran, the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying warships have reportedly moved close to Iranian waters, escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran. According to Israel’s Channel 13, the USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in the Middle East on Sunday evening and is now operating near Iran as part of an expanded US naval presence in the region. At the same time, Iranian authorities unveiled a striking mural in central Tehran’s main square, issuing a direct warning to the United States.

Tehran Mural Warns US Strike

The massive billboard depicts a US aircraft carrier with damaged and exploding fighter jets on its deck, strewn with bodies and streaks of blood flowing into the sea to form the stripes of the American flag. The mural carries a stark message: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.” The developments come as both sides trade warnings following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was moving naval warships closer to the region “just in case” military action becomes necessary. Earlier, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly delivered a WhatsApp message from Iran’s foreign minister and president to the US president, urging him to postpone any military strike on the country, according to reports.

Khamenei Reportedly Moves Underground

As fears of a US attack grow, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly relocated to a special underground shelter in Tehran, according to two sources cited by Iran International. The sources said Khamenei’s third son, Masoud Khamenei, has assumed day-to-day management of his father’s office and is acting as the primary communication channel with Iran’s executive branches.

Protests, Crackdown And Rising Death Toll

The escalating geopolitical tensions come amid continued unrest inside Iran. Protests erupted in late December over economic hardship and the sharp fall of the Iranian rial. In response, authorities launched a sweeping crackdown, including a nationwide internet shutdown. According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 5,848 people had been killed as of Sunday, with the toll expected to rise. The agency also reported that more than 41,280 people have been arrested during the protests. Iran’s judiciary chief has warned that those involved in anti-Khamenei demonstrations would face punishment “without the slightest leniency.”

Separately, classified documents reviewed by Iran International claimed that over 36,500 Iranians were killed during a January 8–9 crackdown on protests, though the figures could not be independently verified.

Trump’s Warning To Iran

President Trump has repeatedly warned Iran to halt the violent suppression of protestors, urging Tehran to stop the killings. He has also indicated a growing US military posture in the region, telling reporters recently that the United States has “a lot of ships” moving toward Iran. Trump further warned that any US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities would look like “peanuts,” underscoring the seriousness of Washington’s military threat as tensions continue to rise.