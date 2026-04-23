'Get Your Act Together': US Demands 'Unified Proposal' From Iran After Ceasefire Extension

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US demands unified Iran proposal for further peace talks.

Ceasefire extended by Trump to prompt cohesive Iranian response.

US cites internal divisions as obstacle to Iranian negotiations.

Discrepancies noted between Iran's public and private statements.

The United States has demanded a “unified response and proposal” from Iran before further peace talks can proceed, the White House said on Wednesday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also revealed the reason US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire was because he wanted Iran to "get its act together".

The development comes amid a fragile ceasefire and and underscore growing pressure from Washington as it awaits a clear and consolidated position from Iran’s leadership even as both sides remain engaged through ongoing negotiations and backchannel contacts.



Speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt underscored the need for clarity from Iran’s leadership. She stated, “The White House and our intelligence community certainly have a good understanding. However, we want to see a unified response and a unified proposal. You see a lot of different messaging on social media from many people within the regime, and a lot of that public nonsense is not what we hear from them privately. But again, we want a unified response, and that's what the President is awaiting.”

Her remarks suggest that while backchannel communications continue, inconsistencies in Iran’s public messaging remain a concern for US officials.

Ceasefire Extension And Strategic Positioning

Leavitt confirmed that Trump opted to extend the ceasefire, placing the onus on Iran to respond cohesively. Addressing questions about the impact of Trump’s posts on Truth Social, she dismissed claims of disruption to negotiations.

“Look at where we are right now. The President chose to extend the ceasefire because it's Iran that needs to get its act together. The United States and President Trump have been very clear in our demands and our red lines in what we need to see in the best interest of the American people, our country and our allies from the very beginning. So the short answer to your question is no,” she said.

The comments reinforce Washington’s stance that its negotiating framework remains consistent despite evolving diplomatic dynamics.

White House Flags Internal Divisions Within Iran

Leavitt pointed to what she described as “internal friction and division” within Iran’s leadership as a key obstacle to progress. She noted that US negotiators have directly engaged with Iranian counterparts, but emphasized the need for a unified position.

“We obviously know who we are negotiating with because our negotiating team has sat down with those individuals in person. But obviously, there is a lot of internal friction and internal division... Their regime and many of its leaders for nearly five decades have been wiped off the face of planet Earth. So again, the President is offering them a little bit of flexibility because we want to see a unified proposal to the President's very strong proposal. He has made his red lines very clear. Again, the United States maintains control over this situation and leverage over the Iranian regime. Not only have they been significantly weakened and obliterated militarily, but they are losing economically and financially every single moment that passes with this blockade. The President is going to continue to lead the free world, to run the United States of America as we await the Iranian response,” she said.

Leavitt also cautioned against interpreting Iranian public statements at face value, indicating a discrepancy between official rhetoric and private negotiations.

“The response is, you guys all see a lot of different messaging coming out of Iran.... I would caution you to take anything that they say at face value. What we have seen is that what they say publicly is much different from what they concede to the United States and our negotiating team privately,” she said.

The US position underscores a combination of diplomatic engagement and strategic pressure, with the ceasefire extension offering a limited window for progress. While Washington signals some flexibility, the emphasis on a “unified proposal” highlights ongoing challenges in reaching a negotiated outcome, as internal dynamics within Iran continue to shape the trajectory of talks.