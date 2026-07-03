Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldUS Alerted Iran To Alleged Israeli Plot Targeting Top Ceasefire Negotiators

US Alerted Iran To Alleged Israeli Plot Targeting Top Ceasefire Negotiators

A report claims the US urged regional allies to discourage attacks on key Iranian officials to protect delicate ceasefire negotiations.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US prioritized talks; Israel remained skeptical of early peace.

The United States reportedly urged several Middle Eastern countries to caution Iran about possible Israeli assassination attempts against senior Iranian officials involved in ceasefire negotiations, fearing such actions could jeopardise efforts to end the conflict, according to a report by The New York Times. The report says Washington was particularly concerned about the safety of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who were leading Tehran's delegation in negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire.

Report Says US Feared Peace Talks Could Collapse

According to The New York Times, US officials believed that any attack on Iran's chief negotiators could derail the fragile diplomatic process that began in April.

The report states that Israel had considered targeting senior Iranian leaders during the early stages of the conflict that erupted on February 28 as part of a broader strategy to weaken Tehran's leadership.

Among the senior figures reported to have been killed during the conflict were national security chief Ali Larijani and former foreign minister Kamal Kharazi. Once Araghchi and Ghalibaf assumed leading roles in ceasefire negotiations, however, US officials reportedly became concerned that any move against them would end diplomatic efforts and risk renewed fighting.

ALSO READ: 'Bomb Jihadis': Trump Ally Laura Loomer Calls On Israel To Strike Khamenei's Funeral, Sparks Outrage

Pakistan Reportedly Intervened

The report also cites a Pakistani official who told Reuters in March that Islamabad had intervened after learning of the potential threat to the Iranian negotiators. According to the official, Pakistan warned Washington that eliminating either Abbas Araghchi or Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf would leave "no one else to talk to" regarding peace negotiations.

The official added, "Hence, the US asked the Israelis to back off."

Reuters has attributed those remarks to the Pakistani official, while the claims have not been independently confirmed by the governments involved.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Takaichi Condemn Pakistan-Backed Terror, Call For Action Against LeT And JeM

Alleged Threats Continued Despite Diplomatic Push

Despite the reported diplomatic efforts, concerns over the safety of Iranian officials allegedly continued.

According to The New York Times, intelligence received after talks between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Pakistani officials in Islamabad on April 12 suggested there were fears of an attack on Ghalibaf's aircraft as it re-entered Iranian airspace.

The report says Iranian security officials ordered the aircraft to land in Mashhad, after which Ghalibaf and his delegation completed the journey to Tehran by road.

The reported developments underscore the differing approaches attributed to Washington and Tel Aviv during the ceasefire process. While the United States reportedly prioritised preserving negotiations, the report says Israeli officials remained sceptical about ending military operations prematurely, fearing it could strengthen Iran's leadership.

None of the claims in the report have been officially confirmed by the United States, Israel or Iran.

Before You Go

PoK Unrest: Anti-Pakistan Protests Intensify as Demonstrators Demand Rights and Political Reforms

Frequently Asked Questions

Did concerns about the safety of Iranian officials persist after diplomatic efforts?

Yes, The New York Times reported that intelligence suggested continued threats. This included fears of an attack on Ghalibaf's aircraft, which subsequently landed in Mashhad.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Jul 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict Abbas Araghchi US Iran Ceasefire Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Alerted Iran To Alleged Israeli Plot Targeting Top Ceasefire Negotiators
US Alerted Iran To Alleged Israeli Plot Targeting Top Ceasefire Negotiators
World
'Bomb Jihadis': Trump Ally Laura Loomer Calls On Israel To Strike Khamenei's Funeral, Sparks Outrage
'Bomb Jihadis': Trump Ally Laura Loomer Calls On Israel To Strike Khamenei's Funeral, Sparks Outrage
World
Iran Has Agreed To 'Just About Everything' US Needs: Trump Claims As Doha Talks To Continue
Trump Claims Iran Has Agreed To 'Just About Everything' US Needs In Talks
World
Man Carrying Tibetan Flag Dies After Setting Himself On Fire Outside UN Headquarters In New York
Man With Tibetan Flag Sets Himself On Fire Outside UN Headquarters In New York
Advertisement

Videos

PoK Unrest: Anti-Pakistan Protests Intensify as Demonstrators Demand Rights and Political Reforms
Ayodhya Ram Temple Probe: SIT Expands Land Deal Investigation as Parallel Donation Theft Inquiry Continues
Pune Ketan Murder Case: Accused Siya Goyal to Face Court as Police Prepare for Polygraph Test
Kaushambi LPG Tanker Blaze: CCTV Captures Gas Leak Moments Before Deadly Toll Plaza Explosion
Amarnath Yatra 2026: Registration Rush Swells as Pilgrims Face Long Waits at Jammu and Srinagar Camps
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget