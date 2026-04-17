Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran agrees to transfer enriched uranium stockpile to US.

President Trump expects a deal soon, lowering oil prices.

Trump may visit Pakistan if a deal is finalized there.

Pakistan plays a key role in facilitating US-Iran talks.

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran has agreed to hand over its enriched uranium stockpile, indicating that a potential agreement between the two countries may be close.

"They've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust," Trump told reporters at the White House, using his name for the enriched uranium stockpile that the United States says could be used to build nuclear weapons.

"There's a very good chance we're going to make a deal," he added.

Trump Says 'Very Successful Negotiation' Underway

Trump described the ongoing engagement between Washington and Tehran as productive, suggesting that both sides are nearing an agreement.

"I think we have a very successful negotiation going on right now," he said. "If it happens, it'll be announced fairly soon, and that'll give us free oil, free Hormuz Strait, everything will be nice. And I think your oil price will go down to lower than what it was before."

He also noted that fuel prices have already started easing amid diplomatic progress.

"Well, they're not very high, if you look at what they were supposed to be, in order to get rid of a nuclear weapon with the danger that entails. So the gas prices have come down very much over the last three, four days," he said.

Trump Hints At Pakistan Visit

The US President indicated that he may travel to Pakistan if a deal is finalised there, pointing to Islamabad’s possible involvement in the talks.

"I would go to Pakistan, yeah," Trump told reporters at the White House while en route to Las Vegas, Nevada.

"If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. They want me to go," he told the reporters.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "I would go to Pakistan, yeah. Pakistan has been great...If the deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go. The Field Marshal has been great. The Prime Minister has been really great in Pakistan. I might go. They want me"



(Source: The White… pic.twitter.com/qSxYTclrEg — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

Trump also acknowledged Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue between the US and Iran, calling its involvement helpful.

He said Pakistani intermediaries in the negotiations over the conflict "have been so great."

Addressing domestic economic concerns, Trump said his administration is working to bring inflation under control.

"I inherited the highest prices in the history of our country, the worst inflation in the history of our country. I'll get it down to a very low number and it's still low."

The remarks come amid increased diplomatic engagement surrounding the Iran issue.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir met Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran, signalling renewed efforts to revive stalled negotiations.

Munir, who arrived in Tehran earlier, was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The visit is aimed at setting the stage for a possible second round of talks after earlier discussions failed to yield results.

Key issues remain unresolved, including how long Iran would pause uranium enrichment and what happens to its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Munir is also expected to travel to Washington as part of Pakistan’s broader mediation push, according to reports.