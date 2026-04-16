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HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran Talks To Resume Via Pakistan; White House Optimistic, Iran Signals Hormuz Passage Through Oman

US-Iran Talks To Resume Via Pakistan; White House Optimistic, Iran Signals Hormuz Passage Through Oman

US-Iran Talks To Resume Via Pakistan: Trump says Iran war nearing end as U.S. ramps up pressure, with Pakistan mediating fresh talks amid rising tensions and oil route disruptions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US optimistic about Iran conflict resolution, citing Pakistan mediation.
  • Economic pressure to intensify if Tehran avoids constructive talks.
  • Pakistan plays key role, facilitating potential weekend negotiations.
  • Strait of Hormuz shipping decline due to US blockade.

US-Iran Talks To Resume Via Pakistan: The administration of Donald Trump on Wednesday struck an optimistic tone about ending the ongoing conflict with Iran, even as it warned of tougher economic measures if Tehran refuses to engage constructively. The remarks come at a time of heightened geopolitical tension, with a U.S.-led maritime blockade beginning to disrupt critical oil routes.

President Trump indicated that the war effort, launched in coordination with Israel earlier this year, may soon draw to a close. However, Washington continues to apply pressure, signaling that further economic actions remain on the table if negotiations falter.

Pakistan Emerges As Key Diplomatic Bridge

Diplomatic channels are once again focusing on Pakistan as a potential venue for renewed negotiations. U.S. and Iranian officials are weighing a return to talks as early as this weekend, following a previous round that ended without a breakthrough.

“We feel good about the prospects of a deal,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, describing Pakistan-mediated discussions as “productive and ongoing.” She denied reports that Washington had requested an extension of the two-week ceasefire agreed on April 8.

Leavitt also suggested that while details are still being finalized, future face-to-face talks are likely to take place again in Pakistan, reinforcing its growing role as a mediator in the crisis.

Military, Diplomatic Channels Stay Active

Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran to help prevent any escalation in hostilities. During his visit, he held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who acknowledged the ongoing diplomatic engagement, as per reports.

Araghchi later took to social media to underline Iran’s commitment to “promoting peace and stability in the region.” While it remains uncertain whether further meetings between the two leaders will occur, communication channels between Tehran and Washington remain open through Islamabad.

Economic Pressure Mounts As Conflict Ripples Spread

The conflict, which began on February 28, has had far-reaching consequences, including Iranian strikes on Gulf nations and renewed clashes involving Hezbollah in Lebanon. Meanwhile, the strategic Strait of Hormuz has seen a sharp decline in shipping traffic following the U.S.-imposed blockade.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that Washington could intensify its economic campaign by targeting countries that continue to purchase Iranian oil. He suggested that major buyers, including China, may be forced to reconsider their imports due to mounting restrictions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the conflict with Iran?

The Trump administration is optimistic about ending the conflict and sees prospects for a deal. Diplomatic channels are active, with Pakistan playing a key role in mediation.

What role is Pakistan playing in resolving the conflict?

Pakistan is emerging as a key diplomatic bridge, with potential talks being weighed in the country. Pakistani army chief Asim Munir visited Tehran to help prevent escalation.

What economic measures are being considered against Iran?

The U.S. is warning of tougher economic measures if Iran does not engage constructively. This could include targeting countries that continue to purchase Iranian oil.

How has the conflict impacted global trade routes?

The conflict has disrupted critical oil routes, with a sharp decline in shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz due to a U.S.-imposed blockade.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz US Iran Conflict Trump Iran War US Iran War
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