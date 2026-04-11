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HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran Talks In Pakistan: What Are The Key Flashpoints On Ceasefire, Sanctions & More?

US-Iran Talks In Pakistan: What Are The Key Flashpoints On Ceasefire, Sanctions & More?

US-Iran Talks In Pakistan: U.S. and Iran begin crucial Islamabad talks amid war tensions, with disputes over Lebanon, sanctions, and Hormuz threatening fragile peace.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US and Iran officials met in Pakistan for conflict negotiations.
  • Lebanon violence is a key issue; Iran wants ceasefire.
  • Sanctions relief and Iran's nuclear program are sticking points.
  • Talks face challenges but could extend for days.

US-Iran Talks In Pakistan: Top officials from the United States and Iran convened in Islamabad on Saturday for critical negotiations aimed at ending a devastating conflict that has shaken the Middle East and beyond. The war has already claimed thousands of lives, disrupted global energy flows and triggered volatility in international markets.

Pakistan, which is hosting the talks, has expressed confidence in its role as a neutral facilitator, emphasising that it maintains trust with both sides and remains hopeful about progress.

Cautious Optimism From Washington

Leading the US delegation, Vice President JD Vance struck a measured tone before departing Washington. He indicated a willingness to engage constructively, stating that the United States was ready to “extend the open hand” if Iran approached the negotiations in good faith. At the same time, he warned that any attempt by Tehran to delay or manipulate the process would not be tolerated.

Lebanon Conflict Casts Shadow

One of the most contentious issues on the table is the ongoing violence in Lebanon. Iran has made it clear that meaningful negotiations cannot proceed unless the US commits to a ceasefire in Lebanon and ensures an end to Israeli military operations.

The conflict involving Hezbollah has been particularly deadly, with nearly 2,000 people reported killed since March. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed continued support for Hezbollah, while Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted there is “no ceasefire” with the group.

The US has suggested that Israeli operations may become “more low key,” even as separate talks between Israel and Lebanon are scheduled to take place in Washington next week.

Sanctions & Nuclear Disputes

Sanctions relief remains another major sticking point. Tehran is demanding the release of frozen assets and the lifting of long-standing economic restrictions. However, the US has indicated that any easing of sanctions would depend on Iranian concessions, particularly regarding its nuclear and missile programs, as per Reuters.

Iran is also pressing for recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and the right to impose transit fees—demands that Washington has firmly rejected.

Further complicating matters, Iran is seeking compensation for war-related damages and insists on retaining its uranium enrichment program. US President Trump has ruled out any compromise on enrichment, describing it as non-negotiable. Meanwhile, both Washington and Israel are pushing for significant reductions in Iran’s missile arsenal, a demand Tehran has dismissed outright.

Uncertain Path Ahead

The negotiations are expected to continue through Saturday, though officials acknowledge they could extend into Sunday or beyond. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has indicated that discussions may last up to 15 days following last week’s ceasefire announcement.

Despite the urgency, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges. Deep divisions over Lebanon, sanctions, nuclear policy, and control of key maritime routes continue to test the limits of diplomacy.

As talks unfold in Islamabad, the world watches closely. Whether the fragile truce can evolve into a durable agreement—or collapse under the weight of competing demands—remains an open question.

Related Video

War Alert: Two-Day Islamabad Peace Talks and China-Iran Defense Claims Amid Rising Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the U.S. position on Iran's uranium enrichment program?

U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out any compromise on Iran's uranium enrichment program, describing it as non-negotiable. The U.S. and Israel are also pushing for missile arsenal reductions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Islamabad Strait Of Hormuz JD Vance US Iran Talks Iran Israel Conflict
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