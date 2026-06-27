US Releases Footage Of 'Powerful' Strikes On Iran After Its Attack On Commercial Vessel: Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US military struck Iranian facilities over commercial vessel attack.

Drone attack violated ceasefire, threatening Strait of Hormuz shipping.

Iran claimed retaliation; US leaders warned against escalation.

Fresh tensions have erupted in the Strait of Hormuz after the United States launched military strikes against Iranian targets, citing an alleged drone attack on a commercial cargo vessel near the Omani coast earlier this week. The strikes targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar installations, marking a significant escalation despite a ceasefire agreement reached earlier this month. Washington said the action was a direct response to what it described as an attack by Tehran on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely on June 25.

US Says Military Action Was Response To Shipping Attack

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation was intended as a "powerful response" to what it called an unprovoked assault on commercial shipping. American officials alleged that Iran used a one-way attack drone to strike the cargo vessel while it was sailing close to the Omani coast.

CENTCOM argued that the incident breached the ceasefire agreement negotiated earlier this month and warned that attacks on civilian shipping threaten freedom of navigation through one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.



ALSO READ: US, Iran Trade Fire After Tehran Attacks Cargo Ship In Strait Of Hormuz, Raising Fresh Concern Over Ceasefire

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global shipping lane, with nearly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas exports passing through its waters each day.

The U.S. military also released a 37-second video showing the strikes, saying it demonstrated Washington's determination to protect international shipping. CENTCOM added that American forces remain committed to providing "safe passage coordination and support" for vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

Iran Claims Retaliation As US Awaits Confirmation

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had responded by targeting American military positions in the region. However, U.S. officials have not confirmed that any such retaliatory attacks took place.

The exchange has raised concerns that the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran could come under renewed strain if military actions continue.

ALSO READ: 'Foolish Ceasefire Violation': Trump Alleges Iran Fired Four Attack Drones At Ships

US Leaders Warn Against Further Escalation

Vice President JD Vance, who played a key role in brokering the ceasefire agreement, reiterated the administration's position on Friday, warning Tehran against further military action. He said, "Violence will be met with violence."

He also urged Iran to resolve any disagreements over the ceasefire through diplomatic channels rather than military force.

President Donald Trump also condemned the alleged drone strike, describing it as a "foolish violation" of the agreement while declining to indicate whether the United States would pursue additional military action.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said only: "You'll find out."

Earlier, on Truth Social, he wrote: "The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship."