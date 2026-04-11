Iran ‘Losing Big’, Posts Trump As US-Iran Peace Talks Progress In Islamabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump claims Iran is losing significantly in conflict.

He argues Iran's military capabilities are dismantled.

US clearing Strait of Hormuz mines for shipping.

Talks occur amid fragile ceasefire and regional tension.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is “losing big” in the ongoing conflict, even as American and Iranian officials engage in negotiations in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump rejected what he described as a media narrative suggesting Iran holds the upper hand. “In fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING, and LOSING BIG!” he wrote, asserting that Iran no longer possesses a navy, air force or effective anti-aircraft systems.

He further claimed that Iran’s longstanding leadership structure had been dismantled, adding “praise be to Allah!” in what appeared to be a sarcastic remark.

Claims on Strait of Hormuz and Military Threats

Continuing his remarks, Trump said Iran’s only remaining threat lies in sea mines allegedly deployed in the Strait of Hormuz. He added that the United States has begun efforts to clear these mines to ensure safe passage for global shipping.

“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favour to countries all over the world,” Trump wrote, naming nations including China, Japan, South Korea, France and Germany. He accused these countries of lacking the “courage or will” to undertake such operations themselves.

Talks Underway Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Trump’s comments come as negotiations between the United States and Iran are underway in Islamabad, marking a key diplomatic effort amid heightened regional tensions. While initial discussions were conducted indirectly through Pakistani mediators, recent reports suggest the talks have shifted to direct engagement between both sides, with mediators still present.

Prior to the talks, US and Iranian officials held separate meetings with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Regional Context and Stakes

According to Iranian news agencies Fars and Tasnim, the decision to proceed with negotiations followed progress in preliminary discussions and a reduction in attacks in southern Beirut, referencing Israeli military activity.

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire and ongoing conflict in the region, including in Lebanon. Their outcome is being closely monitored, given the potential implications for Middle East stability and global energy routes, particularly through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.