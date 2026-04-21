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HomeNewsWorldJD Vance Set For Islamabad Talks As Iran Weighs Decision Ahead Of Ceasefire Deadline

JD Vance Set For Islamabad Talks As Iran Weighs Decision Ahead Of Ceasefire Deadline

Iranian officials have warned against negotiations under pressure, even as preparations for possible talks continue.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 07:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US delegation led by JD Vance to travel to Islamabad for talks.
  • Iran expresses deep mistrust of US signals, doubts negotiations.
  • Iran's speaker warns against surrender, threatens 'battlefield cards'.
  • Ceasefire extended to allow for critical Islamabad discussions.

US Vice-President JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday at the head of a high-level American delegation, contingent on Iran agreeing to continue negotiations in the Pakistani capital as a fragile ceasefire nears its expiry on April 22. 

Vance is set to be joined by Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy, and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law. However, uncertainty lingers after Iran’s leadership reiterated its deep scepticism towards Washington.

Iran Voices Mistrust Amid Mixed US Signals

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian underscored what he described as a “deep historical mistrust” of the United States, pointing to what he called “unconstructive and contradictory signals” from American officials. He suggested these messages implied an attempt to force Tehran into submission. “Iranians do not submit to force,” Pezeshkian said.

Despite the sharp rhetoric, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran was “positively reviewing” whether to attend the proposed talks. Reports indicate that, should the meeting proceed, Iran’s delegation would again be led by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Ghalibaf later reinforced Tehran’s stance, stating that Iran would not engage in negotiations under threat. Writing on X early Tuesday, he warned that the country was ready to “reveal new cards on the battlefield”. He also accused Trump of attempting to turn negotiations into what he described as a “table of surrender” or a pretext for further conflict.

Meanwhile, Tehran has called for an end to the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump, for his part, has maintained that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and indicated he would be open to meeting Iranian leaders personally.

Trump Creates Confusion 

Confusion briefly arose over the timing of the US delegation’s travel after Trump told the New York Post that Vance and his team were “heading over now”. US officials later clarified that, although a Monday departure had been discussed, Vance is expected to leave on Tuesday morning, provided the talks are confirmed.

If they proceed, the second round of high-stakes negotiations, aimed at ending a conflict triggered by US and Israeli strikes in late February, could take place on Wednesday. The possibility of renewed fighting continues to loom large.

Trump has said the current two-week ceasefire with Iran will now expire on Wednesday evening, Washington time, extending the truce by 24 hours to allow space for the critical discussions in Islamabad.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is expected to lead the US delegation to Islamabad?

US Vice-President JD Vance is expected to lead the high-level American delegation to Islamabad. He will be joined by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

What is the main reason for the ongoing negotiations?

The negotiations are aimed at ending a conflict triggered by US and Israeli strikes. A fragile ceasefire is nearing its expiry, and renewed fighting is a possibility.

What is Iran's stance on the proposed negotiations?

Iran has expressed deep skepticism and historical mistrust towards the US. They stated they will not negotiate under threat and are ready to 'reveal new cards on the battlefield'.

When is the current ceasefire expected to expire?

The current two-week ceasefire with Iran is expected to expire on Wednesday evening, Washington time. This was extended by 24 hours to allow for discussions.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 07:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict JD Vance US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War
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