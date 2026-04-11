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HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran Peace Talks Begin In Islamabad As Trump Signals ‘Reset’ Option, Hormuz Reopening

US-Iran Peace Talks Begin In Islamabad As Trump Signals ‘Reset’ Option, Hormuz Reopening

President Donald Trump said talks are underway and suggested the Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon, while warning of a “reset” if discussions fail.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 07:00 PM (IST)

Negotiations between the United States and Iran have commenced in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, marking a significant diplomatic development amid ongoing regional tensions. US President Donald Trump confirmed the talks, stating that Washington is prepared to take decisive steps if discussions fail to progress.

In an interview with NewsNation, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz could reopen in the “not too distant future” and described Iran as a “failing nation”. He added, “We’re ready to go,” signalling readiness to act if negotiations do not proceed as expected.

From Indirect Channels to Direct Engagement

Initial reports indicated that the talks were being conducted indirectly, with Pakistani mediators relaying messages between US and Iranian delegations stationed in separate rooms. However, in a notable shift, sources cited by Al Jazeera said the two sides have now moved to direct negotiations, with mediators still present.

Earlier, both delegations held separate meetings with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before the formal discussions began.

Ceasefire Context and Regional Dynamics

Iranian news agencies Fars and Tasnim reported that the decision to begin negotiations followed progress during preliminary talks and a reduction in attacks in southern Beirut, referring to Israeli military activity.

The talks are unfolding against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire and continued tensions in the region, including ongoing conflict in Lebanon. The outcome of these negotiations is being closely watched, given their potential implications for Middle East stability and global energy routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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