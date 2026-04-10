Islamabad On High Alert: 323 Homes Searched, 26 Detained Ahead Of US-Iran Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Islamabad heightened security for US-Iran delegations meeting.

Massive police operation searched hundreds of homes.

Twenty-six individuals detained on suspicion of threats.

Islamabad was placed on high alert ahead of a scheduled meeting between American and Iranian delegations, with authorities launching extensive security operations across the city.

Islamabad Police, in coordination with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), carried out a sweeping operation from late night until early morning.





During the exercise, 323 houses were searched and 26 individuals were detained on suspicion. Authorities also screened and questioned 901 people across different parts of the city.

Security concerns over possible attacks

According to sources, Pakistan’s security agencies feared potential attacks during the presence of the US and Iranian delegations.





Militant groups such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Zainebiyoun Brigade were flagged as possible threats. As a precaution, raids were conducted in Pashtun- and Baloch-majority areas, resulting in the detention of 26 suspects.

Checkpoints and vehicle searches intensified

Police also set up checkpoints across Islamabad in coordination with the CTD to strengthen surveillance.

A total of 180 motorcyclists and 73 cars were stopped and searched during the operation. One individual was arrested after being found in possession of 285 grams of drugs.

Preventive measures amid high-level visit

Officials have not disclosed the specific charges against the detainees. However, sources said the measures were preventive, aimed at ensuring security and avoiding any potential terrorist incidents or anti-American protests during the high-level talks.