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HomeNewsWorldIran Supreme Leader Gives Green Signal For Islamabad Talks, Vance To Lead US Delegation

Iran Supreme Leader Gives Green Signal For Islamabad Talks, Vance To Lead US Delegation

The move comes as US Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Pakistan and a ceasefire deadline approaches on April 22.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran's delegation cleared for Islamabad talks, easing tensions.
  • US Vice President Vance arrives as ceasefire deadline nears.
  • Pakistan heightens security for potential high-stakes negotiations.
  • Iran's decision delayed by internal pressures, IRGC demands.

Iran has cleared its delegation to travel to Islamabad for fresh talks aimed at easing tensions with the United States, marking a significant diplomatic development ahead of a looming ceasefire deadline.

According to an Axios report, Iran’s Supreme Leader has granted approval for the negotiating team to attend discussions in Pakistan’s capital. The move comes after days of uncertainty, with the delegation reportedly waiting for a final “green signal” from Tehran’s top leadership.

Talks Gain Traction As US Ramps Up Pressure

The decision coincides with the expected arrival of US Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan, as the current ceasefire agreement is set to expire on April 22. US President Donald Trump has warned of a renewed bombing campaign targeting Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, if no agreement is reached.

While a comprehensive deal within such a short timeframe appears unlikely, the Axios report noted that Washington could consider extending the deadline if negotiations show signs of progress.

Sources indicated that the White House spent much of Monday awaiting confirmation from Tehran regarding its participation. A person familiar with the matter said internal pressures, particularly from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had delayed the decision, with demands that talks should not proceed without lifting the US blockade.

Diplomatic efforts by Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are said to have played a role in encouraging Iran to join the discussions.

Pakistan On High Alert Ahead Of Possible Talks

Meanwhile, Pakistan has stepped up security preparations in Islamabad, even as uncertainty persists over whether the high-stakes talks will proceed as planned.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, that arrangements for the second round of negotiations had been finalised, according to an official statement. He assured that comprehensive security measures were in place for visiting delegations, Xinhua reported.

Police sources said around 20,000 personnel have been deployed across Islamabad and neighbouring Rawalpindi. The security apparatus includes elite commandos, snipers, and additional units such as the Punjab Highway Patrol, Dolphin Force and Quick Response Teams.

Authorities have also activated extensive surveillance measures, including Safe City cameras and rooftop monitoring, to ensure round-the-clock vigilance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Iran sending a delegation to Islamabad?

Iran's delegation is traveling to Islamabad for fresh talks aimed at easing tensions with the United States. This diplomatic move precedes a looming ceasefire deadline.

When is the current ceasefire agreement set to expire?

The current ceasefire agreement is set to expire on April 22. This date is significant as US Vice President JD Vance is expected to arrive in Pakistan around this time.

What conditions did Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly demand for talks?

Sources indicated that internal pressures from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps delayed the decision on talks. They demanded that negotiations should not proceed without the lifting of the US blockade.

What security measures has Pakistan put in place for the talks?

Pakistan has deployed around 20,000 personnel, including commandos and snipers, across Islamabad and Rawalpindi. They have also activated extensive surveillance measures like Safe City cameras.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Us Iran War Us Iran Ceasefire
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