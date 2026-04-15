US Sets 2 Conditions For Iran Talks Amid Hormuz Tensions As Ceasefire Nears End

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US demands Strait of Hormuz reopened for Iran talks.

Iran delegation needs IRGC authority to finalize deals.

Both nations weigh two-week ceasefire before expiry.

Internal Iranian divisions complicate unified negotiating stance.

US Iran Peace Talks In Islamabad Pakistan: The United States has outlined two key preconditions for restarting negotiations with Iran in Pakistan, signalling a firm stance amid heightened tensions in the Gulf. According to officials, Washington is demanding the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and insisting that Iran’s delegation arrive with binding authority from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to finalise any agreement.

Washington Lays Down Conditions Before Talks Resume

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that diplomatic channels remain active, saying Washington had been approached by “the right people” interested in striking a deal. He also suggested that discussions could resume in Pakistan within days, despite the continued U.S. naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.

Ceasefire Clock Ticks As Both Sides Weigh Next Move

Both Washington and Tehran are considering further talks to extend the two-week ceasefire declared on April 7, with the truce set to expire next week. The urgency reflects growing pressure to prevent a fresh escalation in the region.

However, the last round of negotiations in Islamabad broke down over disagreements on Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme, which continues to be the central sticking point. The U.S. has reportedly pushed for strict reciprocity, warning that any Iranian restrictions on shipping through Hormuz would trigger equivalent measures against its own vessels.

Another critical demand from Washington is that Iranian negotiators must have explicit backing from senior leadership figures, particularly within the Revolutionary Guard, to avoid deadlock during talks.

Internal Divisions Complicate Iran’s Position

Reports point to emerging rifts within Iran’s leadership, complicating its negotiating posture. President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are believed to be at odds with hardline elements in the Guard.

Senior commanders Ahmad Vahidi and Ali Abdollahi have reportedly resisted engagement with U.S. proposals, while parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been urged to take decisive steps to avert economic collapse.

These internal tensions underscore the challenge of presenting a unified Iranian position at the negotiating table.

Blockade Pressure Mounts As Markets React

The U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is intensifying pressure on Iran’s oil exports, a crucial lifeline for its economy. Trump warned that Washington would not tolerate “blackmail or extortion,” cautioning that Iranian vessels approaching the blockade could face confrontation.

Despite the tensions, global markets responded positively to the prospect of renewed dialogue. Equities climbed while oil prices softened, with Brent crude dropping to $96.50 a barrel.

Iran, however, issued a sharp warning, stating it could target ports across the Gulf if its shipping is obstructed, describing any blockade as an act of piracy.

Nuclear Dispute Remains Core Obstacle

At the heart of the standoff is the unresolved dispute over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The United States continues to demand that Tehran abandon its atomic programme entirely, while Iran has so far offered only a temporary suspension.

Vice President JD Vance acknowledged limited progress but emphasised that the next phase hinges on Iran’s willingness to compromise. Pezeshkian, meanwhile, reiterated that Tehran remains open to negotiations within the framework of international law.

With reports suggesting negotiating teams could return to Islamabad later this week, the coming days are expected to be pivotal in determining whether diplomacy can defuse the Gulf crisis or if tensions will escalate further.