Military Uniform For Iranians, But Suit For Vance: Why Did Asim Munir Change Outfits?

Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir received both the Iranian and US delegations, a move perceived as a display of the military's influence in foreign affairs.
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Military Uniform For Iranians, But A Suit For Vance: Why Did Asim Munir Change Outfits?
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir received US and Iranian delegations in Islamabad, switching from uniform to suit between meetings, sparking debate over military-led diplomacy and optics.
- Army Chief General Munir received both US and Iran delegations.
- Munir wore combat uniform for Iran, suit for US delegation.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who received the delegations in Islamabad for the high-stakes talks?
What was notable about General Asim Munir's attire during the receptions?
General Munir wore military combat uniform when receiving the Iranian delegation and changed into a formal suit to greet the US delegation.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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