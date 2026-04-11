Military Uniform For Iranians, But Suit For Vance: Why Did Asim Munir Change Outfits?

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HomeNewsWorldMilitary Uniform For Iranians, But A Suit For Vance: Why Did Asim Munir Change Outfits?

Military Uniform For Iranians, But A Suit For Vance: Why Did Asim Munir Change Outfits?

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir received US and Iranian delegations in Islamabad, switching from uniform to suit between meetings, sparking debate over military-led diplomacy and optics.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Army Chief General Munir received both US and Iran delegations.
  • Munir wore combat uniform for Iran, suit for US delegation.

All eyes were on Pakistan as Iranian leaders and a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance arrived in Islamabad for high-stakes talks following a fragile two-week ceasefire. However, attention quickly shifted to Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir, who received both delegations instead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a move seen by many as a display of the military’s dominant role in foreign affairs.

Particular scrutiny fell on Munir’s contrasting appearance during the two receptions. While welcoming the 71-member Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, he was seen in military combat uniform. Hours later, as JD Vance arrived at Nur Khan Air Base, Munir had changed into a formal suit.

'Uniform Diplomacy'

The contrasting “uniform diplomacy” has attracted everyone's attention, seems that Munir is opting suit to show himself as more a diplomatic leader.

Munir has previously opted for formal suits in meetings with US leaders, including former President Donald Trump, who has referred to him as his “favourite Field Marshal”.

US-Iran Peace Talks 

The peace talks between the United States and Iran are scheduled to be held today at Nur Khan base in Islamabad, media reports have suggested. As per AFP news report, both the leaders will be seated seperately forn the peace talk. Pakistan, which has initiated to intervene and asked to have a peace talk in Islamabad, is actually fighting with Afghanistan itself and trying to pave its way out. 

Ahead of the negotiations, both sides will engage in separate meetings with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Pakistan's capital Islamabad alongside President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special adviser Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for peace talks with Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has recently emerged as a prominent government figure, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the middle of the night ahead of the talks.

According to reports, the Iranian delegation will raise the issue of continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon during meeting with Sharif.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who received the delegations in Islamabad for the high-stakes talks?

Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir received both the Iranian and US delegations, a move perceived as a display of the military's influence in foreign affairs.

What was notable about General Asim Munir's attire during the receptions?

General Munir wore military combat uniform when receiving the Iranian delegation and changed into a formal suit to greet the US delegation.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vance US Iran Peace Talk Vance In Islamabad Asim Munir Uniform Diplomacy US Iran In Islamabad US Iran Seasefire
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