Military Uniform For Iranians, But Suit For Vance: Why Did Asim Munir Change Outfits?

All eyes were on Pakistan as Iranian leaders and a US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance arrived in Islamabad for high-stakes talks following a fragile two-week ceasefire. However, attention quickly shifted to Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir, who received both delegations instead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a move seen by many as a display of the military’s dominant role in foreign affairs.

Particular scrutiny fell on Munir’s contrasting appearance during the two receptions. While welcoming the 71-member Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, he was seen in military combat uniform. Hours later, as JD Vance arrived at Nur Khan Air Base, Munir had changed into a formal suit.

'Uniform Diplomacy'

The contrasting “uniform diplomacy” has attracted everyone's attention, seems that Munir is opting suit to show himself as more a diplomatic leader.

Munir has previously opted for formal suits in meetings with US leaders, including former President Donald Trump, who has referred to him as his “favourite Field Marshal”.

US-Iran Peace Talks

The peace talks between the United States and Iran are scheduled to be held today at Nur Khan base in Islamabad, media reports have suggested. As per AFP news report, both the leaders will be seated seperately forn the peace talk. Pakistan, which has initiated to intervene and asked to have a peace talk in Islamabad, is actually fighting with Afghanistan itself and trying to pave its way out.

Ahead of the negotiations, both sides will engage in separate meetings with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Pakistan's capital Islamabad alongside President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special adviser Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for peace talks with Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has recently emerged as a prominent government figure, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the middle of the night ahead of the talks.

According to reports, the Iranian delegation will raise the issue of continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon during meeting with Sharif.