The United States has reportedly agreed to release Iran's frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks, according to Reuters.
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US Agrees To Release $6 billion Frozen Iranian Assets Amid Peace Talks: Report
US reportedly agrees to release about $6bn of Iran’s frozen funds held in Qatar and other banks as part of Islamabad talks, linked to Strait of Hormuz security. No official confirmation yet.
- US agrees to release $6 billion of frozen Iranian assets in Qatar.
- Asset release linked to ensuring safe passage through Strait of Hormuz.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has the United States agreed to regarding Iran's frozen assets?
How much of Iran's frozen funds are involved?
Around $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds, originally from oil sales to South Korea, are reportedly to be released.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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