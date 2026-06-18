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HomeNewsWorld'This Was Not Easy', Says Trump As He Signs US-Iran Pact During France G7 Summit | WATCH

'This Was Not Easy', Says Trump As He Signs US-Iran Pact During France G7 Summit | WATCH

The 14-point memorandum aims to end months of conflict in the Middle East and commits both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days.

Reported By : Ayesha Fatima | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US, Iran leaders signed peace deal ending conflict.
  • Signed at Versailles, Iranian embassy later released photos.
  • Deal mandates military halt, sanctions relief, assets release.
  • Iran affirmed non-nuclear commitment, future IAEA talks planned.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a peace agreement on Wednesday aimed at ending months of conflict in the Middle East, marking a significant diplomatic development between the two countries.

Trump signed the memorandum of understanding during a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles following the Group of Seven summit in France. The agreement outlines a framework for halting hostilities and advancing broader negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Moments before putting pen to paper, Trump acknowledged the difficulty of the negotiations. Holding a pen in one hand, he told leaders gathered around the table: “This was not easy, that I can tell you.”

Signing Ceremony Draws Applause

After signing the document, Trump held it up for those present at the dinner, prompting applause from attendees.

Video footage from the event showed Macron seated beside Trump, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood behind the president. Other guests in attendance also applauded the signing of the agreement.

“Just signed it,” Trump told reporters as he emerged from the Palace of Versailles following the ceremony.

ALSO READ | 'Nobody Did That On Purpose': Trump Says Strike On Iran Girls’ School Was A 'Mistake', Probe Underway

Iran Shares Images of Signed Agreement

The Iranian Embassy in India later released photographs showing President Pezeshkian holding the signed peace document.

The images underscored Tehran’s participation in the agreement and highlighted the symbolic importance attached to the deal by both sides.

The signing came after months of conflict that had heightened tensions across the region and raised concerns among international observers about wider instability.

Key Provisions of the 14-Point Agreement

The 14-point agreement calls for the immediate cessation of military operations, including those involving Lebanon, and commits both nations to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days.

Among its provisions are the removal of the U.S. naval blockade, guarantees for the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, phased sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

The memorandum also includes a U.S.-backed economic development programme for Iran valued at no less than USD 300 billion.

ALSO READ | Trump Praises Xi, Putin For 'Neutral' Role During Iran War: 'They Could've Made It Difficult'

Nuclear Commitments and Future Talks

The agreement states that Iran has reaffirmed its commitment not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

It also envisages future discussions concerning Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Those talks are expected to form a key part of the broader negotiations envisioned under the framework agreement as both sides work towards a more comprehensive settlement over the coming weeks.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who signed the peace agreement between the U.S. and Iran?

U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the peace agreement. It was signed during a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

What is the primary objective of this peace agreement?

The agreement aims to end months of conflict in the Middle East. It outlines a framework for halting hostilities and advancing broader negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Where and when was the peace agreement signed?

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the Palace of Versailles in France. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the dinner where the signing took place.

What are the main terms of the peace agreement?

Key terms include an immediate halt to military operations and removal of the U.S. naval blockade. It also guarantees safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and outlines phased sanctions relief.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Iran Ceasefire US Iran Peace Deal
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