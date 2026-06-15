US, Iran Reach Peace Agreement, Hormuz To Reopen After Signing Ceremony On June 19

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US, Iran finalized peace agreement ending 107-day war.

Strait of Hormuz reopens after June 19 agreement signing.

Nuclear enrichment program discussions continue over next sixty days.

Pakistan, Qatar mediated successful peace talks, ending conflict.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the United States and Iran have finalised a peace agreement to end their 107-day war, with the formal signing scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

The agreement is also expected to lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route through which nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supplies pass.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared, “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all.”

He added that the agreement would result in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the end of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Strait To Reopen After Formal Signing

Trump initially said he was authorising the reopening of the strategic waterway and the immediate removal of the naval blockade.

“I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” he wrote.

However, in a subsequent post, the US President clarified that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen on Friday following the official signing of the agreement.

The announcement came on Trump's 80th birthday and marked the culmination of a week of intense diplomacy and military tensions between Washington and Tehran.

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'Will Bring Peace And Security To The Region'

Describing the agreement as a landmark achievement, Trump said it would help stabilise the region.

“This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me,” he said.

“The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace.”

Trump added that once the deal is signed and mine-clearance operations begin, oil supplies would resume through the Strait of Hormuz in both directions, benefiting the region and the global economy.

Nuclear Talks To Continue

Under the agreement, the United States and Iran will continue negotiations on Iran's nuclear enrichment programme and the disposal of its highly enriched uranium over a 60-day period.

The deal was negotiated with the help of mediators including Pakistan and Qatar, which had earlier facilitated a ceasefire agreement on April 8. The ceasefire remained in effect while negotiations continued.

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Tensions Persist Despite Agreement

Hours before the deal was finalised, tensions resurfaced after Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah positions in Beirut, prompting Trump to hold a reportedly heated conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump later said he had urged both Netanyahu and Iranian negotiators to avoid any fresh escalation that could jeopardise the peace process.

The conflict, which began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, resulted in significant casualties among Iran's leadership. According to the report, those killed included Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior security official Ali Larijani, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Pakpour and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

The report added that Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has assumed the role of supreme leader but has not appeared publicly since the war began.