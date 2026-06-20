Why Was US-Iran Deal Released Late? JD Vance Points To Pakistan And Qatar's Press Freedom

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VP Vance cited transparency differences for agreement release delay.

Vance stated US First Amendment expects public disclosure.

US Vice President JD Vance has suggested that differences in media transparency between the United States and its negotiating partners contributed to the delay in releasing the full text of the recently signed US-Iran peace agreement.

Speaking on the podcast Interesting Times with Ross Douthat, Vance said the Trump administration had hoped to publish the agreement on June 15, but the document was ultimately released two days later.

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According to Vance, countries such as Pakistan and Qatar do not operate under the same expectations of public disclosure that exist in the United States because they do not have protections comparable to America's First Amendment.

"We actually wanted to get it out. I think part of the misalignment here is that in the Pakistani and Qatari systems, they don't quite have the First Amendment and freedom of the press," Vance said.

JD Vance:



In the Pakistani and Qatari systems, they don’t quite have the First Amendment and freedom of the press.



Source: NYT pic.twitter.com/bp1ajruOir — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 20, 2026

The First Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees key civil liberties, including freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, the right to peaceful assembly, and the right to petition the government.

'Less Expectation In Pak For Agreements To Be Released Immediately'

Vance argued that, unlike in the United States, there is less public expectation in Pakistan for government agreements to be immediately released for scrutiny and analysis.

"There isn't this expectation that the text is going to be out there for the American people to actually interrogate and look at and analyse and understand for themselves. But it will be out," he added.

His remarks come amid criticism from Democrats, who questioned why the administration withheld the text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for two days after US President Donald Trump announced the interim agreement on June 15.

US-Iran Agreement

The interim US-Iran agreement, signed earlier this week, has led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had closed during the conflict, disrupting global oil and natural gas supplies. The deal also paves the way for renewed negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, a central issue in the conflict.

Under the agreement, negotiators have been given 60 days—extendable if necessary—to work towards a comprehensive nuclear accord. The framework includes incentives for Iran, including the eventual lifting of international sanctions and a proposed $300 billion post-war reconstruction fund.

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Iran has already secured some concessions. Following the signing of the interim deal, the United States lifted restrictions on Iranian ports and allowed Tehran to resume unrestricted oil exports. The agreement also calls for the unfreezing of Iranian assets, although the timeline for implementation remains unclear.