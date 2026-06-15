Iranian Parliament Backs US MoU, Friday Signing Planned: Masoud Pezeshkian

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian parliament overwhelmingly backed US MoU for Friday signing.

US confirms Strait of Hormuz reopens; Iran commits nuclear non-acquisition.

Iran's commitments face verification; US will lift sanctions.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday said the country's parliament had overwhelmingly backed the proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States after extensive deliberations, describing it as an opportunity to test Washington's commitment to respecting Iran's rights.

Pezeshkian also credited Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for shaping key provisions of the agreement, saying his guidance was instrumental in ensuring safeguards for Iran's national interests.

Speaking about the approval process, the Iranian president said nearly all members of the Majlis supported the text of the MoU following intensive discussions.

پس از گفت‌وگوهای فشرده، قریب به اتفاق اعضای شعام با متن تفاهم‌نامه همراهی کردند تا عزم واقعی آمریکا برای احترام به حقوق ملت ایران در عمل آزموده شود. هدایت‌های رهبر عالیقدر بیشترین نقش را در گنجاندن بندهای صیانت از منافع ملی ایران داشته که قدردان ایشان هستیم. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) June 15, 2026

"After intensive discussions, nearly all members of the Majlis accompanied the text of the memorandum of understanding so that America's true resolve to respect the rights of the Iranian nation could be tested in practice," he said.

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"The guidance of the esteemed Supreme Leader played the greatest role in incorporating clauses to safeguard Iran's national interests, and we are grateful to him for that," Pezeshkian added.

In his strongest indication yet that the agreement is moving forward, Pezeshkian confirmed that Iran is expected to sign the deal with the United States on Friday.

"The memorandum of understanding to end the war between Iran and America is scheduled to be signed on Friday," he said, according to multiple Israeli and international media reports.

What Donald Trump Said?

US President Donald Trump indicated that the text of the agreement could be made public shortly after it is signed.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral press availability in France, Trump described the agreement as a "very powerful document" and suggested it would be released sometime after Friday.

"I think pretty soon ... I want it to be released because it's a very powerful document. It's not like the Obama document, which was just a terrible document. This is a very powerful document and I want it to be released, so probably pretty soon," Trump said.

"I would say sometime after Friday, because the strait, it's open now, but it opens completely," he added, referring to the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior U.S. administration official separately told reporters that further details of the agreement are expected to be released within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Vance Shares Details About Deal

Vice President JD Vance said the initial agreement would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and include a binding Iranian commitment never to develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

In an interview with CNBC, Vance said Iran would be subject to a verification process to ensure compliance, after which the United States would begin lifting sanctions.

"We say to the Iranians, you are welcome to have access to an unsanctioned economy, you're welcome to be re-invited into the world economy, but only if you honor the commitments that you make in this agreement," Vance said.

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He also said Iran had committed to destroying its stockpile of highly enriched nuclear material and expressed confidence that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open beyond the 60-day period outlined in the agreement.

Asked who would sign the deal on Iran's behalf, Vance said the U.S. expected Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other senior security officials to be part of the delegation.

The latest statements from both Tehran and Washington suggest momentum is building ahead of Friday's planned signing, though officials on both sides have stressed that the agreement's success will ultimately depend on implementation and adherence to its commitments.