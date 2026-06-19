'Iran Gets No Money, Not Ten Cents!': Trump's New Post As US-Iran Peace Deal Is Scrapped

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump asserted war significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities.

US-Iran talks postponed; Iran sought Israel-Hezbollah conflict cessation.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the US did not enter talks out of necessity, insisting it was Iran that sought negotiations. Declaring Tehran "finished," he said Washington would stick to the 60-day timeline and ruled out any financial relief, saying Iran would not receive "a single cent."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!"

'War Has Diminished Iran!'

Trump also dismissed criticism from political opponents who argued that the agreement had left Iran in a stronger position.

Claiming the conflict had severely weakened Tehran, Trump wrote on social media: "The War has diminished Iran!"

"It doesn't, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, Antiaircraft Equipment, Radar, or practically anything else, and yet the Dumocrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago," he added.

The US president asserted that the war had significantly eroded Iran's military capabilities, though he did not provide evidence to support the claim.

His remarks come as the Trump administration continues to maintain economic pressure on Tehran through sanctions while pursuing diplomatic engagement, with regional security concerns remaining central to US-Iran relations.

US-Iran Talks In Switzerland Scrapped

The first round of technical talks under the newly signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding will not take place on Friday, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said, amid reports that Tehran is seeking assurances that Israel will halt its military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The postponement comes just two days after Washington and Tehran signed the MoU, triggering a 60-day window during which both sides are expected to negotiate a broader agreement on contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear programme.

According to a US diplomat familiar with the discussions, the talks were called off after Iran insisted on guarantees related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon. Tehran is reportedly seeking commitments that the fighting will cease before technical negotiations move forward.