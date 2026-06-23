President Trump claimed 19 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, linking it to the US-Iran agreement. He stated oil prices are falling and the world is safer.
Explorer
'All-Time Record': 19 Million Barrels Of Oil Passed Through Strait Of Hormuz On Monday, Says Trump
Trump hailed the US-Iran deal, claiming record oil flow through Hormuz and agreement to nuclear inspections. Iran disputed inspection claims, while talks and sanctions-relief discussions continue.
- Trump hailed US-Iran agreement, citing increased Strait oil flow.
- He claimed Iran accepted nuclear inspections, pledged open Hormuz.
- Iran disputed inspection agreements, denying IAEA meeting occurred.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did President Trump claim regarding oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz?
How will the funds from the sanctions relief package be used, according to President Trump?
Trump said funds from the sanctions relief would be held in escrow under US oversight, used exclusively to buy food and medical supplies from the United States. Iranian officials dispute this.
What did Trump say about the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz?
Trump agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and avoid further naval blockades due to concessions from Tehran. He noted US ships remain in place should a blockade need reinstitution.
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