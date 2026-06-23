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HomeNewsWorld'All-Time Record': 19 Million Barrels Of Oil Passed Through Strait Of Hormuz On Monday, Says Trump

'All-Time Record': 19 Million Barrels Of Oil Passed Through Strait Of Hormuz On Monday, Says Trump

Trump hailed the US-Iran deal, claiming record oil flow through Hormuz and agreement to nuclear inspections. Iran disputed inspection claims, while talks and sanctions-relief discussions continue.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump hailed US-Iran agreement, citing increased Strait oil flow.
  • He claimed Iran accepted nuclear inspections, pledged open Hormuz.
  • Iran disputed inspection agreements, denying IAEA meeting occurred.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed the early outcomes of the recent US-Iran agreement, claiming that a record 19 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

“Oil prices are tumbling down, and the world is a much safer place!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, portraying the agreement as a major diplomatic and economic success. The reported oil flow figures, however, have not been independently verified.

Trump has argued that prolonging the conflict with Iran could have triggered severe economic consequences, an apparent acknowledgment of Tehran's leverage through its ability to disrupt traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor.

'Iran Fully Agreed,' Trump Claims 

In a separate post, Trump claimed Iran had “fully and completely agreed” to extensive nuclear inspections in the future, describing the arrangement as essential to ensuring “nuclear honesty”.

“If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations,” he wrote.

The US president also said he had agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and refrain from imposing any further naval blockade following what he described as significant concessions from Tehran.

“However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely,” Trump added.

Washington maintains that Iran agreed during weekend talks to allow United Nations nuclear inspectors access to its facilities, a process that had effectively halted after US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites last year.

Tehran, however, has publicly disputed parts of that account. Earlier on Tuesday, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said no meeting had taken place in Switzerland with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and that there were currently no plans for inspectors to visit Iran's damaged nuclear facilities.

'Funds Would Be Held In Escrow'

Trump also sought to clarify the sanctions relief package agreed as part of the negotiations, stating that funds released by the US Treasury would be held in escrow under American oversight and used exclusively to purchase food and medical supplies from the United States.

“The money and/or sanctions that the US Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the USA and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including corn, wheat and soybeans from our great American farmers,” he said.

Describing the situation in Iran as a humanitarian crisis, Trump said the assistance was necessary to help ordinary Iranians.

Iranian officials, however, insisted that once unfrozen, the assets would remain under Tehran's control and that Iran alone would determine how the funds are spent.

Despite the differences over implementation details, Trump struck an optimistic tone regarding the broader negotiations, concluding: “Talks are going well.”

Before You Go

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump claim regarding oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz?

President Trump claimed 19 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, linking it to the US-Iran agreement. He stated oil prices are falling and the world is safer.

How will the funds from the sanctions relief package be used, according to President Trump?

Trump said funds from the sanctions relief would be held in escrow under US oversight, used exclusively to buy food and medical supplies from the United States. Iranian officials dispute this.

What did Trump say about the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz?

Trump agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open and avoid further naval blockades due to concessions from Tehran. He noted US ships remain in place should a blockade need reinstitution.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran US Strait Of Hormuz Crisis US IRan War US Iran Peace Deal
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